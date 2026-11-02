Robert Whittaker Faces Bogdan Guskov In UFC Sydney Co-Main Event

Robert Whittaker will face Bogdan Guskov in the light heavyweight co-main event of UFC Fight Night Sydney at Afterpay Arena on February 7, 2027. The promotion confirmed the matchup on November 1, adding the former middleweight champion to its next Australian card.

The Sunday date is the local Sydney listing. UFC’s American-facing announcement carries Saturday, February 6, rather than a separate event. The venue is at Sydney Olympic Park and was previously known as Qudos Bank Arena. The NSW Government’s event listing confirms February 7 and a wider program of fight-week activities.

Whittaker last competed in Sydney when he stopped Clint Hester in 2014. His most recent Australian appearance came in Melbourne in 2019, when he lost the middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya. Speaking in an original written ABC interview, he emphasized how different this return will be for his friends and family: attending will not require the long, expensive overseas journey that usually accompanies his fights.

A Second Assignment At Light Heavyweight

This is not Whittaker’s debut at 205 pounds. He already stopped Nikita Krylov at UFC 329 in July, winning by third-round TKO after moving up from middleweight. That ended consecutive losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder and gave the former champion a winning start in his new division.

The 35-year-old told ABC that his two eldest children attended that last fight and that a third might join them for Sydney. He described continuing enjoyment in fighting as his livelihood. Moving up has also allowed him to eat for training rather than maintain a restrictive middleweight diet, although he acknowledged that controlling his appetite after a bout can still be difficult.

He credited the Krylov performance with restoring confidence in his speed, power and instincts. Whittaker recognizes Guskov’s size, range and finishing threat, but believes his own experience equips him for the matchup. That is his assessment of the challenge, not a promise of a particular result.

Sydney, you ready?! Robert Whittaker fights at home for the first time in over a decade, and he takes on #10 LHW Bogdan Guskov!#UFCSydney | Register for presale access at link in bio | #FeelNewSydney | #ILoveSydney pic.twitter.com/nIYnhm22lX — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 1, 2026

Guskov welcomed the assignment in his own written response:

A massive opportunity, a big name, same mission. I’m coming to take what’s mine. See you in Sydney.

Sydney, Australia 🇦🇺 It’s official. Bogdan Guskov vs Robert Whittaker. A massive opportunity, a big name, same mission. I’m coming to take what’s mine. See you in Sydney. 🇺🇿🔥#UFCSydney pic.twitter.com/53kuzmsNww — Bogdan “Hitman” Guskov (@BogdanGuskov) November 1, 2026

Guskov’s recent sequence is different. The Uzbek fighter was stopped by Magomed Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi in July, after stepping into that main event when Khalil Rountree Jr. withdrew. Before that, he fought Jan Błachowicz to a majority draw in December 2025. His UFC profile credits him with 15 knockout wins and three submissions, with 13 victories secured in the opening round.

Both men have beaten Krylov, though in different contests. Guskov finished him in the first round in July 2025, following UFC stoppage wins over Zac Pauga, Ryan Spann and Billy Elekana. Those results explain the finishing reputation he brings into this booking without treating his latest defeat as another victory.

SYDNEY YOU HAVE A CO-MAIN 🚨 Australia's first champ Robert Whittaker will put on a show for the home crowd against #10 LHW Bogdan Guskov!#UFCSydney | Register for presale access at link in bio | #FeelNewSydney | #ILoveSydney pic.twitter.com/ish2jpOEws — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 1, 2026

Sydney Also Hosts Four Road To UFC Finals

The co-main sits beneath Quillan Salkilld’s lightweight meeting with Benoît Saint Denis. UFC’s October 27 announcement lists Salkilld at 13–1 overall and 6–0 in the promotion after a first-round submission of Mateusz Gamrot in August. Saint Denis is listed at 17–4, with every victory coming inside the distance.

The same announcement places the Road to UFC Season 5 finals on the prelims. Meng Bo faces BoHyun Park at women’s strawweight, Jiniushiyue meets Takaya Suzuki at flyweight, Rabindra Dhant faces Ryo Tajima at bantamweight, and George Mangos meets Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj at featherweight. Four contracts are at stake across those divisions. Public ticket-sale details were still to be announced in that release, with presale registration available.