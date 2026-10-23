Robbie Lawler Calls For Better Conduct After RAF 14 Press-Conference Brawl

Robbie Lawler wants competitors to set a better example after the RAF 14 press-conference brawl involving Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis.

Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck in Las Vegas, Lawler said he wanted to wrestle, not join the disruption. He emphasized young viewers and the responsibility to develop the sport rather than chase attention.

And I just think we need to do a better job as competitors.

The Thursday confrontation occurred ahead of Tsarukyan’s scheduled wrestling match with Danis. It followed a question about Danis’s shirt, which carried a disparaging message about Khamzat Chimaev. Footage showed people crowding the press table and trying to separate those involved; it did not provide a clear view of every exchange.

Helwani’s accompanying eyewitness account specifically withheld certainty about whether Tsarukyan’s initial swing connected. That qualification matters: the chaotic video is not a reliable basis for inventing a blow-by-blow account, diagnosing injuries or assigning actions to everyone in the crowd.

Lawler’s response was a separate interview after the incident, not a statement from an organizer announcing discipline. His opponent, Chimaev, is also part of the RAF 14 card, but neither the altercation nor Lawler’s criticism supplies a result for either scheduled match.

Lawler keeps his focus on the work

In the new interview, he described improving his communication as a coach and enjoying athletes’ progress. He had expected a later competition date but accepted October, valuing a deadline around which to peak.

Against Chimaev, he emphasized positioning, hand and head defense, and scoring against a powerful opponent. Asked about oblique kicks, he stressed following the applicable rules and protecting oneself, rather than announcing a rule change.

A wrestling assignment, not a striking comeback

Real American Freestyle lists Lawler against Chimaev in a catchweight crossover co-main event on October 23 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tsarukyan–Danis has the separate middleweight crossover championship designation. Those distinctions should not turn the Lawler matchup into a title contest or an MMA fight.

The promotion advertises its Las Vegas broadcast for 9 p.m. Eastern on Fox Nation. Its card also includes Jordan Burroughs against Michael Caliendo and Brendan Allen against Alexander Shlemenko. These are current scheduled pairings, not results inferred from the press conference.

In his earlier account of preparing for Chimaev, Lawler distinguished ordinary conditioning from live wrestling. He described two visits to North Carolina’s Wolfpack Regional Training Center alongside his work at Kill Cliff, seeking specialist coaching and practice in the positions the contest could produce.

That preparation included defensive positioning and moving from defense into offense, rather than assuming general strength would be enough. He said he would prepare for a full match and take a pin if the opportunity came. That was a training explanation, not a promise to finish Chimaev.

In the October 15 interview, he also corrected the premise of a multi-match agreement: one appearance was agreed, with further participation only under discussion.

His involvement in wrestling should also remain distinct from his separate account of discussions with BKFC. In that conversation, he said a proposed Mike Perry fight did not feel right and described a striking return as unlikely, while declining to close the door permanently. Neither interview announced a new striking agreement.