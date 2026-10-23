Robbie Lawler Says BKFC Talks Came Close To Mike Perry Fight

Robbie Lawler says discussions about joining BKFC came close to producing a Mike Perry fight, but he chose not to proceed. The former UFC welterweight champion offered that account in a new Las Vegas interview with Ariel Helwani.

Lawler confirmed Perry was the opponent the promotion wanted. He said the proposed move did not feel right, declined to explain the specific concern and did not identify another post-UFC negotiation that had approached a signature.

Asked whether bare-knuckle competition was now ruled out, he qualified his answer:

I’m not closing any doors, but I don’t think so.

He also acknowledged intermittent thoughts about another fight. The attraction was competing and improving; the difficulty was the daily preparation required to reach the contest. Those remarks describe his thinking, not a comeback announcement.

Wrestling offers a different route back to competition

The current RAF 14 listing places Lawler against Khamzat Chimaev in a catchweight crossover co-main event on October 23. Real American Freestyle advertises the Las Vegas card at Fontainebleau, with its broadcast on Fox Nation. This is a scheduled wrestling match, not an MMA or bare-knuckle contest.

The promotion identifies Arman Tsarukyan versus Dillon Danis as its middleweight crossover championship main event. That separate title designation should not be applied to Chimaev-Lawler. The card also includes Jordan Burroughs against Michael Caliendo, while Brendan Allen meets Alexander Shlemenko.

Lawler’s earlier striking-retirement stance

Lawler had already distinguished wrestling from a striking return in his October 15 radio interview. He described himself as retired from striking for the time being, while remaining unwilling to permanently exclude other opportunities. His immediate priority was the RAF assignment rather than a signed bare-knuckle appearance.

That earlier conversation also explained the work behind his wrestling preparation. He described two training visits to North Carolina’s Wolfpack Regional Training Center alongside work at Kill Cliff. Live rounds, positional defense and access to specialist coaches mattered more than assuming general fitness would transfer automatically.

He corrected a suggestion that he already held a multi-match agreement: the arrangement then covered one appearance, with further participation under discussion. His willingness to face other veterans was an expression of interest, not confirmation of another scheduled opponent.

UFC’s official athlete record dates his last Octagon appearance to July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. He knocked out Niko Price 38 seconds into the first round at UFC 290. That completed result belongs to his MMA record; neither the old finish nor the current wrestling booking establishes a new striking agreement.