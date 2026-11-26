RJ Harris and Javad Mahjoub are reportedly headed for a heavyweight matchup at UFC 336 in Toronto. Nolan King reported the pairing on November 25, citing multiple sources and listing Harris at 6-1 and Mahjoub at 5-1.

The event is scheduled for January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena. The UFC has confirmed those event details, but Harris and Mahjoub were not listed on its public fight card when checked. King’s report does not specify a main-card or preliminary position.

Harris gets a different assignment after his first defeat

Harris last competed against Allen Frye Jr. at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 10. The official event record credits Frye with a first-round KO/TKO at 2:59, ending Harris’ unbeaten professional run. Frye addressed the finish in his post-fight response.

The result followed a much quicker introduction to the promotion for the Ohio heavyweight. Harris stopped Alvin Hines in his Oklahoma City debut on July 18, with the finish recorded at 1:40 of the opening round.

In its written October profile, the UFC described how Harris secured that opportunity while preparing for another assignment. His manager called with an Octagon opening six days earlier than the fight he had been expecting. His team then identified Hines’ habit of lowering his head at close range, creating the opening for the uppercut that decided the contest.

Harris’ route into MMA began with a Toughman contest he intended to enter only once. His future wife signed him up for another, and an invitation to a friend’s gym led to amateur competition. The UFC profile places his professional promotional debut a little more than three years after his first amateur appearance, underscoring how quickly he reached this stage.

The 28-year-old trains at Sprawlin and Brawlin MMA. His current UFC profile lists two knockout wins, three submissions and one decision across his six professional victories. The reported Mahjoub bout would be his third appearance for the organization.

RJ Harris (6-1) vs. Javad Mahjoub (5-1) is set for #UFC336 in Toronto, per multiple sources. Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/wcMoA1LSwu — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 25, 2026

Mahjoub returns after Edmonton’s reversal

Mahjoub’s UFC debut came on October 17 against Joel Faglier at Rogers Place. According to the promotion’s written prelim report, he dropped the short-notice newcomer repeatedly during the first round, only for the American to keep recovering and reach the break.

Faglier attacked the body when an exhausted Mahjoub returned for the second round, then brought the contest to the canvas. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 2:11. The official report records a TKO by strikes, matching MiddleEasy’s account of the Edmonton comeback.

Now 35, Mahjoub is listed by the UFC as training at Montreal’s Tristar Gym. His five professional wins comprise three knockouts, one submission and one decision. Unlike Harris, he has yet to record a UFC victory.

Toronto’s title doubleheader takes shape

Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape headlines UFC 336. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are also scheduled to contest the interim welterweight championship, giving the Toronto event two announced title fights.

Other heavyweights already listed include Tanner Boser against José Montanha and Gable Steveson against Terrance Chatman. Paramount+ currently schedules the preliminary card for 7 p.m. ET and the main card for 9 p.m. ET, with the broadcaster noting that dates, times and matchups remain subject to change.