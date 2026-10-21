Rizvan Kuniev Rejects Sparring Loyalty Concern Before Alexander Volkov Fight

Rizvan Kuniev does not consider past sparring with Alexander Volkov a reason to refuse their UFC 333 fight. Speaking through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day, he described an opportunity rather than a contest against a close friend.

Kuniev said they met while he helped Magomed Ankalaev prepare in Las Vegas. He distinguished Ankalaev’s friendship with Volkov from his own limited shared training, adding that Ankalaev had not helped him during this camp.

It’s not like he’s family, it’s not like he’s a brother of mine.

He cautioned against judging sparring as a complete picture: partners could be hurt or below full readiness. He nevertheless believed it exposed strengths and weaknesses he could exploit, while expecting to control the striking, grappling and pace. He was not intimidated by Volkov’s size or experience.

Kuniev praised Volkov’s form and targeted his No. 2 position. He would accept a title fight or another contender, leaving matchmaking to the UFC rather than claiming a championship booking.

Two Different Views Of The Same Training Connection

That account contrasts with Volkov’s response to the matchup in his October 20 interview. Volkov recalled welcoming Kuniev into his team’s training environment, providing opportunities to spar and discuss technique. He said that history contributed to his surprise when the visiting heavyweight subsequently agreed to face him.

Rizvan Kuniev plots #UFC333 domination of Alexander Volkov: ‘I’m not afraid’ https://t.co/mYrXcxHiPj — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 21, 2026

Volkov nevertheless said he respected Kuniev personally. His assessment of the contest was not simply that his opponent lacked physical strengths: he recognized a big, durable heavyweight who advances and applies pressure. He expects exchanges on the feet to lead into clinching and takedown attempts, but believes his own technical variety will make the difference.

Volkov also questioned the matchmaking when it was offered, before accepting that other leading heavyweights were already occupied. Rather than guaranteeing what would follow a victory, he emphasized doing his immediate job and delivering a fight spectators enjoy. He acknowledged that entertainment depends partly on how two styles interact, not just one athlete’s intentions.

The Title Picture Extends Beyond Saturday

UFC’s October 20 profile of Volkov places this matchup within a division whose other major contenders already have assignments. Josh Hokit is scheduled to challenge Ciryl Gane for the undisputed championship at Madison Square Garden next month. Sergei Pavlovich is paired with Alex Pereira at UFC 335 in December.

That schedule explains the stakes without establishing a promised title eliminator. Volkov has won six of his last seven appearances, with the lone defeat in that stretch a disputed split decision against Gane. His career has included 51 professional contests and 40 victories, making him a substantially more experienced opponent.

The promotion lists Kuniev versus Volkov on the October 24 main card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC 333 remains scheduled for Abu Dhabi; neither man has an announced championship booking beyond this assignment.

Kuniev’s July win over Tyrell Fortune offered a recent example of his pressure game. He attacked the body with knees as Fortune tried to answer with right hands and outside leg kicks. The damage accumulated before the third-round stoppage. That result supplies context for Saturday’s tactical contrast, rather than proving his prediction against Volkov will come true.