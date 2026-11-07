RIZIN 55 Weigh-In Results: Shinryu, Laramie Make Weight; Meheula Misses

Makoto Shinryu and Tony Laramie cleared the championship limit at the RIZIN 55 weigh-in on Saturday, November 7, while Abijah Kaleo Meheula’s miss brought special conditions for his fight with Kazuki Aimoto. The promotion released the complete official weights before Sunday’s event at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba.

The flyweight title fight remains at the top of the 16-bout running order. Both championship participants were within the contracted 57-kilogram ceiling. This was the pre-fight weigh-in, not the November 8 competition; no bout outcomes have been determined.

Meheula Faces A Yellow Card And No-Contest Conditions

RIZIN’s Japanese-language notice, paraphrased here in English, records Meheula at 66.45 kilograms for a contest contracted at 66.00. His 450-gram overage falls below the promotion’s half-kilogram threshold for this sanction, so he will begin with a one-point deduction, identified as a yellow card.

The ruling also changes which outcomes can enter the official record. An Aimoto victory will stand. If Aimoto loses or the contest is drawn, the official outcome will instead be a no contest. Meheula therefore cannot receive a recorded victory under the published conditions. The promotion has retained the matchup rather than announcing its cancellation.

Aimoto weighed 65.85 kilograms, leaving a 600-gram difference between the opponents. That gap and Meheula’s amount above the limit are different figures: the penalty is based on the latter. The notice does not announce a purse deduction, and no financial sanction should be inferred from the yellow card.

The Title Fight And Upper Card

The promotion’s measurements put the champion at 165 centimeters tall and the challenger at 160. Laramie nevertheless has the longer listed reach, 170 centimeters against 165.5. Those measurements describe the physical matchup, not a prediction about who will control distance.

Naoki Inoue and Yrysbek Tilenov occupy the penultimate slot. Both cleared their 61-kilogram contract, with Inoue’s listed reach nine centimeters longer. Their pairing sits above Ryuya Fukuda’s return against Soo Chul Kim, also scheduled at the bantamweight limit.

Fukuda’s appearance follows the facial-surgery recovery he recently discussed. The other upper-card bantamweight matchup pairs Jinnosuke Kashimura with Shinobu Ota; both men registered exactly on their contracted ceiling.

Heavyweights Mac Papalii and Yukinori Akazawa also completed the scale requirement for their rebooked contest. Papalii was 5.25 kilograms heavier, the largest weight difference in the published lineup. That bout uses a 120-kilogram ceiling, unlike the much lighter limits elsewhere on the card.

Complete RIZIN 55 Official Weights

All figures below are in kilograms, with the main card listed from the final fight back to the opener. The main-card contests use three five-minute rounds. The three opening fights follow RIZIN’s special two-round format.

Makoto Shinryu (57.00) vs. Tony Laramie (56.80)

Naoki Inoue (60.85) vs. Yrysbek Tilenov (60.80)

Ryuya Fukuda (60.95) vs. Soo Chul Kim (60.55)

Jinnosuke Kashimura (61.00) vs. Shinobu Ota (61.00)

Abijah Kaleo Meheula (66.45) vs. Kazuki Aimoto (65.85)

Juntaro Ushiku (65.75) vs. Li Kaiwen (65.75)

Kyung Pyo Kim (71.00) vs. Nurkhan Zhumagazy (70.95)

Mac Papalii (118.00) vs. Yukinori Akazawa (112.75)

Hiroaki Suzuki (65.95) vs. Chiharu (65.90)

Taichi Nakajima (60.90) vs. Tsukasa Mizoguchi (60.85)

Tatsuya Saika (70.95) vs. Daigo Kuramoto (70.80)

Takumi Hamada (56.70) vs. Sho Sekihara (57.00)

Rikiya (56.90) vs. Rio Kimura (56.95)

Opening Fights

Jake Wilkins (71.00) vs. Yajuro Yamasaki (70.85)

Shunya Inoue (65.70) vs. Mighty Saw (66.00)

Naohiro Matsumoto (65.50) vs. Masachika Takahashi (65.85)

On Sunday, doors open at 12:30 p.m. Japan time, with opening bouts beginning at 12:45 p.m. and the main card at 2 p.m. For viewers using UTC, those fighting start times are 03:45 and 05:00 respectively on November 8.