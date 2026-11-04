RIZIN 55 Confirms Full Fight Order For November 8

RIZIN confirmed the running order for its November 8 event on Wednesday, placing Makoto Shinryu’s flyweight title defense against Tony Laramie in the final slot.

The show takes place at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. The current event notice lists doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Japan time, with opening fights starting at 12:45 p.m. and the main card at 2 p.m. Those are separate start times: viewers following the complete lineup should not use the main-card time for the first preliminary contest.

abc presents #RIZIN55 🥜

📝 OFFICIAL FIGHT ORDER ANNOUNCED! 📝 ⑬ 🇯🇵 Makoto Shinryu 🆚 Tony Laramie 🇨🇦

⑫ 🇯🇵 Naoki Inoue 🆚 Yrysbek Tilenov 🇰🇬

⑪ 🇯🇵 Ryuya Fukuda 🆚 Soo Chul Kim 🇰🇷

⑩ 🇯🇵 Jinnosuke Kashimura 🆚 Shinobu Ota 🇯🇵

⑨ 🇺🇸 Abijah Kaleo Meheula 🆚 Kazuki Aimoto 🇯🇵

…and… pic.twitter.com/qLTsPkAO3Q — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) November 4, 2026

The Championship And Contender Stakes

For the champion, this is the first defense of the belt he won from Hiromasa Ougikubo in Sendai on June 6. RIZIN’s official profile records a unanimous decision in that rematch, following his April submission of Nkazimulo Zulu. His move to American Top Team and three-round win over Hiroya on the previous New Year’s Eve card preceded those two victories, giving the championship assignment a clear recent competitive foundation.

In his own November 3 written post, Shinryu asked fans not to overlook the Chiba show amid the attention surrounding RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve announcements. In English paraphrase, he promised elite-level MMA and said he wanted to demonstrate that the promotion’s flyweights could match the UFC’s standard. That is the champion’s stated ambition, not an independently established comparison between the divisions.

Laramie earned the opportunity after three consecutive promotional wins. The Canadian outpointed Wataru Yamauchi in November 2025, stopped Takaki Soya in March and beat Yuki Motoya by decision in June. RIZIN qualifies that most recent contest as a 59-kilogram catchweight bout connected to treatment for a dog-bite wound. It should not be presented as a previous championship victory at the flyweight limit.

Naoki Inoue occupies the penultimate position against Yrysbek Tilenov. The former bantamweight champion lost his belt to Danny Sabatello by split decision last December, then returned with a split-decision win over Marcirley Alves in Brussels in May. His current official profile describes the Tilenov assignment in the context of pursuing another opportunity against Sabatello, rather than as a title defense by Inoue.

Two Early Matchups In The Promotion’s Written Guide

Further down the card, RIZIN’s newly published written Charlie Guide draws a contrast between Tatsuya Saika’s pressure combinations and Daigo Kuramoto’s preference for landing from his own range. In English translation, the analysis identifies forward movement as a strength for both men and asks which one will be forced backward. That is the promotion’s pre-fight assessment, not a claim that either fighter has already controlled the contest.

The same official written-preview series describes Takumi Hamada as a former kickboxer who has developed his MMA skills at BLACK BELT JAPAN. It characterizes opponent Sho Sekihara as a well-rounded DEEP competitor with experience against familiar RIZIN flyweights. The English paraphrase preserves the distinction between their backgrounds without predicting a finish or treating a stylistic description as a verified result.

The detailed card schedules the main bouts for three five-minute rounds under RIZIN MMA rules. The three opening fights instead use the promotion’s special two-round format.

RIZIN.tv lists English commentary for the event and offers both its Premium Pass membership and a single-event purchase. Its current published prices are $16.99 per month or $179.99 per year for the membership, and $19.99 for the standalone pay-per-view. The site notes that access is available outside Japan with limited regional restrictions. Fans should check the applicable option for their location rather than assume that every broadcast service carries identical terms.

RIZIN 55 Main Card: Final Fight To First

13. Makoto Shinryu vs. Tony Laramie

12. Naoki Inoue vs. Yrysbek Tilenov

11. Ryuya Fukuda vs. Soo Chul Kim

10. Jinnosuke Kashimura vs. Shinobu Ota

9. Abijah Kaleo Meheula vs. Kazuki Aimoto

8. Juntaro Ushiku vs. Li Kaiwen

7. Kyung Pyo Kim vs. Nurkhan Zhumagazy

6. Mac Papalii vs. Yukinori Akazawa

5. Hiroaki Suzuki vs. Chiharu

4. Taichi Nakajima vs. Tsukasa Mizoguchi

3. Tatsuya Saika vs. Daigo Kuramoto

2. Takumi Hamada vs. Sho Sekihara

1. Rikiya vs. Rio Kimura

Intermission follows bout 8.

Opening Fights: Final Fight To First

3. Jake Wilkins vs. Yajuro Yamasaki

2. Shunya Inoue vs. Mighty Saw

1. Naohiro Matsumoto vs. Masachika Takahashi