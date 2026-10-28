RIZIN Sets November 3 Briefing For New Year’s Eve Fights

The MMA promotion RIZIN plans to announce fights for its New Year’s Eve card at a November 3 press conference in Nagoya. The promotion’s October 27 notice schedules the briefing for 5 p.m. Japan time, with the precise location still to be disclosed.

The December 31 show itself is booked for Vantelin Dome Nagoya. RIZIN’s annual schedule explains that the move to Aichi Prefecture follows renovation work at Saitama Super Arena. That confirmed fight venue should not be confused with the as-yet-unannounced location of next week’s press conference.

Free admission to the announcement

A preliminary talk event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the same location as the briefing. Both sessions are free to watch in person, and general spectators do not need to apply in advance. The announced times remain provisional.

The notice does not identify the fighters who will appear or name any matchups. It also says a link for the official YouTube livestream will be supplied later. There is no confirmed player to share yet, and the announcement is not a completed fight-card reveal.

Recent discussion of the promotion has also included Razhabali Shaidullaev’s written challenge to Alexander Volkanovski. That public expression of interest is not a RIZIN booking announcement, and the conference notice does not connect it to the year-end card.

The evening fan meeting has separate terms

RIZIN is also organizing a paid fan meeting after the conference, running from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Nagoya. Admission costs ¥10,000 including tax. The fighters appearing at the briefing are expected to attend, although the published notice does not give their names.

Talk sessions and two-person photographs with fighters are planned, with a boxed meal and a drink included. A miniature New Year’s Eve poster is planned as a benefit for the promotion’s top-tier fan-club members. The organizers warn that the program and benefits may change.

Applications for that evening event close at noon Japan time on October 29. Member and general-public applications use different routes, with selections scheduled to be announced around 5 p.m. that day. The location will be provided to successful applicants.

Fan-club seating at the free press conference is a different application: that window ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 28, with results expected the next day. Those deadlines should not be treated as interchangeable.

The promotion’s schedule still lists the December event under a provisional New Year’s Eve Nagoya designation, without a confirmed start time. The November briefing therefore concerns the developing lineup, rather than a change to the already published date and stadium for RIZIN’s year-end show.