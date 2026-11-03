RIZIN Targets 40,000 In Nagoya, Says Mikuru Asakura Return Is Likely

RIZIN chief Nobuyuki Sakakibara targets 40,000 spectators for December 31 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya and says Mikuru Asakura is likely to compete. Speaking to Chunichi Sports on November 2, he did not announce Asakura’s opponent. The written interview appeared the following morning in Japan.

Depending on the configuration, Sakakibara estimated capacity at 45,000. He expects a lineup comparable to last December’s five title fights, including the previously announced Razhabali Shaidullaev–Kyoma Akimoto featherweight championship bout.

He emphasized the live audience’s experience, hoping to draw people who normally watch on pay-per-view. Nagoya’s regional support and the local roots of fighters and staff inform that ambition.

Sakakibara also wants international expansion from 2027, identifying opportunities in America and China while stressing localization and his Japanese audience. These are ambitions, not booked overseas events or confirmation of Asakura’s return.

Nagoya Schedule And The Earlier Briefing

The Nagoya venue is not a new replacement announced in this interview. RIZIN’s published annual calendar already places its final event of 2026 there because Saitama Super Arena is undergoing renovations. In a subsequent November 3 written announcement, RIZIN named the event Super RIZIN 6 and listed a provisional 11 a.m. opening and 1 p.m. start on December 31, both Japan time. Fan-club presales begin at noon on November 4, with general sales scheduled for November 22.

RIZIN’s notice scheduled more card information for November 3 at an outdoor announcement in central Nagoya. RIZIN’s updated notice puts the main briefing at 5 p.m. Japan time, equivalent to 8 a.m. UTC. A preliminary talk starts half an hour earlier. Both times are provisional, rather than guarantees about when specific fighters will appear.

The gathering takes place at Hisaya-odori Park’s TV Tower Plaza, beneath the Chubu Electric Power MIRAI TOWER. That is the press-event location, not the stadium hosting the fights. General viewing is free and requires no application, although crowding may lead organizers to restrict admission. Visitors are asked not to reserve places overnight or early in the morning.

The November 3 briefing was scheduled for after this article’s initial publication. The original written interview did not confirm Asakura’s participation or name his opponent. Later individual fight announcements are separate developments, rather than confirmations made in that interview.

The Koshien Final Is Already Part Of The Program

One previously settled component of the year-end program is the RIZIN Koshien final between Sora Kaneko and Christian Akira Matsuo. They qualified at the October 17 tournament in Tokyo, emerging from eight competitors who had advanced through the project’s training camp. This is a separate development pathway for young athletes, not a professional championship bout.

Kaneko represents Tokyo’s FIGHTER’S FLOW, while Matsuo represents Carlos Toyota bjj and comes from Shizuoka. The qualifying competition used a 63-kilogram limit and two three-minute rounds, with elbows to the face prohibited. Those were the published qualifier conditions; they should not be mistaken for a newly announced rule set governing the entire New Year’s Eve card.

Kaneko secured his place with an anaconda-choke submission after 50 seconds against Yamaguchi, followed by a unanimous decision over Abe. Matsuo first advanced on a split decision against Yoshida, then submitted Yokomizo with an armbar at 1:57 of the opening round. Their two-win routes established the finalists before the larger year-end card was ready to be unveiled.