RIZIN 33 Results: Hiromasa Ougikubo Wins Grand Prix Over Kai Asakura

RIZIN ended the year with a bang.

The Japanese promotion would put on an absolute showing on New Year’s Eve with some of their biggest stars. The event would play host to a one-night Bantamweight Grand Prix as well as one of Tenshin Nasukawa’s final goodbyes to kickboxing as he transitions into boxing.

The final fight of the night would be a rematch between former RIZIN Champion Kai Asakura and The Ultimate Fighter 24 contestant, Hiromasa Ougikubo.

They had to win one fight each before meeting in the grand finale. Ougikubo cleared the first level, defeating UFC veteran Naoki Inoue. This wouldn’t be Ougikubo’s last win of the night, however. In the final Hiromasa hurled an upset for the ages.

It would be sweet revenge for Ougikubo this time around. The first fight ended in a TKO win for Asakura, but this result panned out much differently. The TUF veteran would mix in his attacks very effectively, keeping Asakura guessing with an offensive onslaught of wrestling and slick striking.

The constant offensive would keep Asakura on the defensive, with the former champ not opening up his entire arsenal in the fight. The gameplan was a success for Ougikubo who reigned supreme in their rematch. The two bantamweights would go the distance, with Ougikubo being declared the winner.

Ougikubo had won the Bantamweight Grand Prix and celebrated with a giant check of 10,000,000 yen being written out to him.

Full Card

Here are the full results of RIZIN 33:

Hiromasa Ougikubo def. Kai Asakura via unanimous decision

Roberto de Souza def. Yusuke Yachi via submission (triangle choke) (Round 2, 3:30)

Mikuru Asakura def. Yatuka Saito via unanimous decision

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Takanori Gomi (Draw)

Si Woo Park def. Rena via unanimous decision

Seika Izawa def. Ayaka Hamasaki via TKO (Round 2, 2:50)

Koji Takeda def. Beynoah via submission (armbar) (Round 2, 4:12)

Kyohei Hagiwara def. Hiroaki Suzuki via unanimous decision

Hedeki Sekine def. Shoma Shibisai via TKO (Round 2, 2:09)

Ya-Man def. Kouzi via majority decision

Shibatar def. Yuta Kubo via submission (flying armbar) (Round 1, 3:35)

Shinobu Ota def. Kazuma Sone via TKO (Round 2, 3:55)

Yuki Motoya def. Kintaro via unanimous decision

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Naoki Inoue via unanimous decision

Kai Asakura def. Kenta Takizawa via unanimous decision

Kota Miura def. YUSHI via TKO (Round 1, 3:00)