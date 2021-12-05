 Skip to Content

Rafael Fiziev TKOs Brad Riddell With Spinning Wheel Kick – UFC Vegas 44 Results (Highlights)

Fiziev inflicted the first defeat of Riddell's UFC career with an impressive spinning wheel kick in the third round of the UFC Vegas 44 co-main event.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Rafael Fiziev TKOs Brad Riddell With Spinning Wheel Kick – UFC Vegas 44 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A lightweight contest between Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev is taking place now (Saturday, Dec 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44.

Round 1

Riddell with a big leg kick. Riddell avoids a leg kick from Fiziev but receives a front kick to the body. Fiziev blocks a body kick. Fiziev just about misses with some high kicks. Fiziev lands a nice switch kick to the body. Fiziev is starting to land with some nice combinations. Riddell partially lands a right. Fiziev connects with a leg kick but Riddell responds with one of his own soon after. Riddell is backed up against the cage. Fiziev connects with two big switch kicks to the body. Riddell ends the round with a nice combination that lands.

Round 2

Riddell lands a big leg kick. Both fighters fire in the pocket. Fiziev seems quicker with his hands. Fiziev connects with a combination that cuts Riddell. Riddell is still brawling though. Fiziev misses a high kick. Riddell clinches with Fiziev momentarily. Fiziev lands a big right soon after. Both fighters clinch up with Riddell against the cage. They separate. Fiziev connects with a leg kick. He follows it up with some body kicks.

Round 3

Both fighters brawl as the final round begins. Fiziev lands some leg kicks. Riddell times a takedown to perfection but Fiziev manages to get out of it pretty quick. Fiziev connects big with a combination. Riddell continues to eat shots. Both fighters are now exchanging and absorbing strikes. Riddell shoots again but Fiziev defends it well. Fiziev connects with a spinning wheel kick that wobbles Riddell. Riddell isn’t all there as Herb Dean stops the contest!

Official Result: Rafael Fiziev defeats Brad Riddell via TKO (R3, 2:20)

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Hasbulla
Hasbulla Magomedov Shortly Shut Off His Instagram, After Alleged Death Threat To Woman
← Read Last Post