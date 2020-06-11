Dominick Reyes is hellbent on the theory that Jon Jones is doing everything possible to avoid a rematch against him. Both Reyes and Jones fought a close fight at UFC 247. The fight was so close that many fans and Reyes himself believed that Dom won the fight. Now that Jon is having issues with the UFC brass, he’s been asking for his release from the promotion. If that happens, Reyes would never get his shot at redemption at Jones. However, Dom thinks that Jon is avoiding the rematch on purpose.

UFC 247

When Jon Jones fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, the outcome was controversial. Jones defeated Reyes by way of unanimous decision and that outcome sparked outrage within the mixed martial arts community. A large portion of the MMA community thought that Reyes won the fight, so it was a shock that the scorecards represented Jon unanimously. Even UFC President Dana White believed that Reyes won the matchup. Because of that, Dana believes that Reyes deserves a rematch against Jones.

But Dana or Reyes might not get their wish. Especially due to the lack of big paydays that Jones feels he has missed out on throughout the duration of his career. Now, Jones is threatening to leave the promotion so he can go elsewhere and get what he deserves.

Reyes on Jones Avoiding a Rematch

Which would make Reyes feel uneasy about securing a rematch against Jon. For Jones, the reason to leave the UFC is financial. But, to Reyes, Dom believes Jon is doing anything possible to avoid the rematch. He spoke with Chael Sonnen via Youtube on the subject.

“It was obvious man, that last fight was a dog fight and I took it to him. I pushed him (Jon) to his limits. I pushed him somewhere he’s never been,” said Reyes. “He’s never been outstruck, he’s never been hurt like that, he’s never had an opponent that wasn’t afraid of him at all. … He’s not willing to lose his belt for less than whatever million dollars. He knows that belt is close to being lost, so he’s doing whatever he can to avoid fighting me again.”

Making the Rematch

Do fans agree with Reyes that Jon could potentially be avoiding him? Or, is Reyes simply speaking to the media in hopes of getting Jon’s attention for a rematch? Regardless of the reasoning, it could be a very long time before spectators get to witness Jon Jones in the octagon.