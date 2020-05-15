Dominick Reyes: Jon Jones Chasing Francis Ngannou To Avoid Me

Reyes: Jones Doing Anything To Avoid Rematch

Dominick Reyes has his own theory as to why light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is chasing a fight with Francis Ngannou.

After teasing a move to heavyweight for years, Jones is now seemingly all in for moving up and facing Ngannou. It’s a fight many in the combat sports world have been eager to see, especially considering “The Predator” is arguably the hardest-hitting fighter in the sport.

Of course, nothing is official as of yet — not even close. The UFC would still need to offer a deal and as far as Jones is concerned, he needs to be paid a lot of money to agree to fight Ngannou.

However, Reyes believes this is all a ploy just so that Jones can avoid facing him.

“Cant help but feel flattered by Jon doing literally anything he can think of to avoid the rematch. “I mean I get it I’m the most dangerous fight. So let’s get these $$$ up! What are you even worried about $$$ for, arent you “rich as f*ck” ?”

The two fought in a back-and-forth war in the UFC 247 headliner back in February in a contest many observers felt Reyes won. In the end, however, Jones came out on top via unanimous decision with many calling for a rematch since.

Although Reyes is right to feel hard done by the verdict, it is a bit silly to claim any fighter is avoiding another by preferring to face someone as scary as Ngannou.

That is unless he believes Jones never intends on facing Ngannou in the first place.