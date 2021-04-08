 Skip to Content

‘Reug Reug’ TKO’s Patrick Schmid In Round One, Improves To 3-0 (Highlights)

Reug Reug remains undefeated as he smashes through Patrick Schmid.

Senegal’s ‘Reug Reug’ continues to impress MMA fans all around the world, this time with a greater American audience as tonight’s ONE on TNT I debuts on American prime-time.

Omar “Reug Reug” Kane would wreak havoc on a last-minute replacement in Patrick Schmid. Medhi Barghi was originally booked to face the Senegalese slayer, however this fight was slain itself as Barghi was forced off the card due to COVID-19 protocols.

Styles Make Fights

Schmid, who is now 0-1 in MMA, would make his professional debut against Omar Kane. However, Schmid was actually training for a kickboxing match beforehand. 

Kane would put on a masterpiece of a performance, lighting the kickboxer on the feet and outwrestling him by miles in the road to victory.

Omar “Reug Reug” Kane would wreck Schmid on the ground, pounding him away for a first round TKO (1:49).

Paging Brandon Vera 

Despite being only three fights into his MMA career, this would not stop Senegal’s bright prospect from calling out ONE Heavyweight Champion Brandon Vera.

Whether it is deserved or not, a title shot for Senegalese wrestling champion would be a spectacle to say the least. 

Official result: Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:48

Watch the Highlights Below:

