Report: UFC Targeting Frankie Edgar vs. Sean O’Malley At Madison Square Garden

We may just see Sean O’Malley fight his biggest name opponent yet in Frankie Edgar.

That’s according to Ariel Helwani who recently reported that the UFC is targeting a bantamweight matchup between the pair with New York City’s Madison Square Garden being a possibility as a venue.

UFC 268 — headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington — is expected to take place at MSG on November 6.

“UFC wants to book Sean O’Malley versus Frankie Edgar next. Maybe even for the MSG show on Nov. 6. TBD on if it will happen.”

Whether it will happen in New York remains to be seen, especially with O’Malley recently detailing how he wasn’t a fan of fighting in the Big Apple due to their high taxes.

However, it could always take place in a different city as well.

Edgar Likes O’Malley Fight

It was only last month when Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz suggested a matchup between the former and O’Malley at Madison Square Garden. And the former UFC lightweight champion certainly believes it makes sense.

“O’Malley just fought, he won pretty dominantly.” Edgar said. “He can be a matchup I can see happening, maybe before this year ends. A lot of people have fights coming up. So if he’s free and I’m free, makes sense to me.”

O’Malley is 2-0 in 2021 and is coming off a dominant third-round TKO of Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 last month. Edgar, meanwhile is 1-1 since moving down to bantamweight.

He outpointed Pedro Munhoz last year before suffering a first-round knockout to Cory Sandhagen. Despite his age and seemingly being past his prime, “The Answer” would still likely be the biggest and toughest test of O’Malley’s career thus far.