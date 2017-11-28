MMA Rundown

Report: Phil Baroni is training Paul Malignaggi in wrestling for possible MMA debut

·
0 0 230 0
Paul Malignaggi to Hammer House
Share17
+1

This is the best news ever. If Paul Malignaggi is really training wrestling with Team Hammer House legend Phil Baroni all is right with the world.

How do you turn the public relations tide of Malignaggi? Align him with the New York Badass as his mouthpiece. Paul Malignaggi walking to the UFC cage with Mark Coleman and Phil Baroni in his corner all but confirmed for 2018 if the Fight Gods have a heart.

For the build-up alone, book Malignaggi vs. McGregor ASAP.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share17
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Paul Malignaggi spy
MMA Rundown

Comments

comments