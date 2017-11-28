Report: Phil Baroni is training Paul Malignaggi in wrestling for possible MMA debut
This is the best news ever. If Paul Malignaggi is really training wrestling with Team Hammer House legend Phil Baroni all is right with the world.
How do you turn the public relations tide of Malignaggi? Align him with the New York Badass as his mouthpiece. Paul Malignaggi walking to the UFC cage with Mark Coleman and Phil Baroni in his corner all but confirmed for 2018 if the Fight Gods have a heart.
In the @futurelegendapparel lab again. Working on wrestling. Listen @thenotoriousmma we all know you don't wana box and get beat by Paulie. But did you know @paulmalignaggi wrestled in 6th and 7th grade and only lost 4Xs I'm training him now in MMA and that means your dead meat. You can run but you cant hide. #mma #boxing #ufc #vegasboxing #zuffaboxing #hammerhouse @futurelegendapparel #nyba #besteva #happybirthdaypaulie
For the build-up alone, book Malignaggi vs. McGregor ASAP.