Report: Nate Diaz’s coach leaks that his fighter is back in training camp for a fight
The MMA world needs Nate Diaz.
Per a deleted Instagram post and recent posts from Diaz’s coach also may lead you to believe his fighter is coming back soon. Is UFC 219 six weeks from now?
@thenotoriousmma stop acting crazy and fight your #sensei 👊🏽#trilogy @natediaz209 2-0🍀 #teamdiaz #wardiaz #stockton #209 LOYALTY BEFORE ROYALTY 💯 #ninjarecovery #bbj #represent #hemp2o #ziggyssmokedepot #bbj_recovery #ufc #mma #fighter #flex #champion #training #muscle #strength #martialarts #nickdiazacademy #bodybyjose
We want to believe we’ll get at least one Diaz brothers fight in 2017, for the love of MMA.
