MMA Rundown

Report: Nate Diaz’s coach leaks that his fighter is back in training camp for a fight

·
0 0 375 0
Share17
+1

The MMA world needs Nate Diaz.

Per a deleted Instagram post and recent posts from Diaz’s coach also may lead you to believe his fighter is coming back soon. Is UFC 219 six weeks from now?

We want to believe we’ll get at least one Diaz brothers fight in 2017, for the love of MMA.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share17
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

Nate Diaz Slap Science
MMA Rundown

Brendan Schaub vs Diaz
MMA Rundown

Comments

comments