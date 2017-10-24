MMA Rundown

Replay: UFC vet Gerald Harris wins by snapping Matt McKeon’s arm with a slam

Gerald Harris has had himself a career. After an eleven year pro MMA run, the 37 year old Harris has decided to hang-up his gloves.

Before Harris heads off into MMA retirement, he paired with Matt McKeon in the main event of XFN’s recent Tulsa card. In his final fight, Harris exploded McKeon’s arm with a slam in front of his hometown fans. A gruesome, nasty, arm break win is how Harris rides off into the MMA sunset.

Thanks Gerald.

