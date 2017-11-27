MMA Rundown

Replay: Coner Hignett pulls off a Kurt Angle-esque ankle lock submission at ACB Fight League

What’s the best counter to a leg lock attempt? Another leg lock. Did Coner Hignett just become our new favorite fighter?

From ACB Fight League in Germany, watch as Hignett reverses his fortunes and hits a nasty standing ankle lock that would cause Kurt Angle to weep with joy in his milk.

