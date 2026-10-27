Rene Runge Steps In Against Gökhan Aksu At OKTAGON 96

Gökhan Aksu has a replacement opponent for OKTAGON 96. Rene Runge will step in for the injured Niko Samsonidse at a catchweight of 73 kilograms, approximately 161 pounds, the promotion announced on October 27. The fight is scheduled for October 31 at Munich’s SAP Garden.

The confirmation closes a vacancy OKTAGON had announced earlier Tuesday, when it said Samsonidse could not compete and that the search for another opponent was underway. No specific injury or recovery timetable was disclosed. Runge’s arrival keeps Aksu on the Halloween show rather than canceling his appearance.

Runge brings championship experience from Germany

OKTAGON lists the incoming German fighter at 14-8-1 and identifies Gorilla Fighthouse MMA as his home team. His promotional biography describes him as a former We Love MMA lightweight champion with nearly a decade of professional experience. Those are credentials from his previous career, not an announcement that Saturday’s catchweight contest carries an OKTAGON championship.

Runge is listed at 183 centimeters, giving him a ten-centimeter height advantage over Aksu’s published 173 centimeters. Both men ordinarily appear in the promotion’s lightweight listings, but the newly announced weight agreement is above that division’s usual limit. The 73-kilogram stipulation is therefore an important part of the changed booking.

🚨 FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 German champion, Rene Runge (14-8-1) 🇩🇪 steps in to face former title challenger, Gökhan Aksu (14-7-1) 🇹🇷 at a catchweight of 73kg/161lbs at #OKTAGON96 Our Halloween card in Munich is getting closer! 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEv4rN | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/xG94Tx3a2O — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 27, 2026

Aksu enters with the same number of professional wins as his new opponent, at 14-7-1. His official profile credits him with 11 knockout victories and three submissions, accounting for all fourteen wins without a decision. He represents Hard Knocks and is listed as Turkish.

The 34-year-old has held championships in two Austrian organizations, according to that biography. OKTAGON’s replacement announcement also identifies him as a former title challenger. His profile currently places him third among the promotion’s lightweights; its event description still calls him second, so the two official pages are not fully synchronized.

A separate change from Munich’s revised title fight

This replacement follows another adjustment at the top of the same card. Jessin Ayari has replaced injured Felix Klinkhammer against Amiran Gogoladze for the vacant welterweight championship. Runge and Aksu are not part of that title pairing.

The event page also continues to advertise Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer. Its supporting lineup includes Marek Bartl against Brian Manning, heavyweight competitors Lazar Todev and Simon Biyong, and Henrique Madureira against Daniel Schordje. These are scheduled matchups, not completed results.

One other withdrawal had a different outcome: Fayaz Haqparast’s injury canceled his fight with Shawn da Silva. Tuesday’s Runge announcement restores an opponent for Aksu only; it does not reinstate that canceled flyweight contest.

OKTAGON advertises the Munich broadcast through OKTAGON.TV, RTL+, TVP Sport and DAZN. The venue listing gives a 17:00 local event time and restricts admission to its German shows to adults aged 18 and over. The organization has not supplied a revised bout order in its replacement post.