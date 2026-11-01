Tom Nolan Stops Renato Moicano In Third-Round Comeback At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Tom Nolan turned a difficult start into a third-round TKO victory over Renato Moicano in the UFC Vegas 123 main event on Saturday. The Australian spent extended stretches defending his back before his striking and a final reversal brought the lightweight contest to an end at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Round 1: Moicano gets to his preferred position

Nolan opened with a body kick and a punching combination, but Moicano changed levels for a takedown and immediately moved behind him. The Brazilian secured a body triangle and began searching for the neck. Nolan stood with his opponent still attached, defending the choke and answering with elbows to the thigh.

A neck crank brought Nolan back to the canvas. Moicano added short punches without finding the submission, while the Australian continued fighting his hands until the horn. It was an opening round built around sustained back control rather than a completed choke.

Round 2: A stand-up changes the exchanges

Nolan found a head kick and follow-up hooks after breaking a clinch. Moicano answered with another takedown, back take and body triangle, putting the younger fighter back into the same defensive task. Short punches and repeated attempts to reach the neck followed, with Nolan again striking at the thigh.

Neither is backing down 👊@MoicanoUFC & Tom Nolan are going back and forth! [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/72gWKyBe9w — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2026

Referee Dan Miragliotta then ordered the fighters upright while Moicano held that position.

How did you feel about Dan Miragliotta standing up the fight here? [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/L2IsbGK2Km — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 1, 2026

Nolan capitalized on the return to standing exchanges, landing a knee that dropped the Brazilian. He attacked on top, chased Moicano as he regained his feet, and added a takedown before the round ended.

Round 3: Nolan reverses the grappling battle

Nolan resumed with high kicks, left-handed offense and another knee. Moicano tried to change the fight with a clinch and takedown, but this time could not keep the position. Nolan reversed him, settled on top and delivered ground strikes until Miragliotta intervened.

TOM NOLAN WITH THE BIGGEST WIN OF HIS CAREER RD 3 TKO WIN OVER RENATO MOICANO [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/MuP3Z7Vkor — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 1, 2026

The UFC’s finalized result lists a TKO from punches and elbows at 1:28 of the third round. No fourth or fifth round was contested. Nolan’s overall record becomes 12-1, while Moicano falls to 21-8-1. The stoppage extends the Australian’s UFC winning streak to six.

Victoria para Tom Nolan por la vía del TKO 🔥#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/rjRIuo65R1 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

From a debut setback to a first main-event win

Nolan’s official history begins with a difficult UFC introduction: Nikolas Motta stopped him in 63 seconds in January 2024. His response included a first-round finish of Victor Martinez, decisions over Alex Reyes and Viacheslav Borshchev, and a rear-naked choke against Charlie Campbell. He then beat Farès Ziam by unanimous decision on June 6, giving him five consecutive victories before this assignment.

In Zac Pacleb’s October 29 written preview, Nolan explained that he had initially been willing to take this matchup on short notice in September. The move into October instead gave him his first promotional headliner. He described his City Kickboxing camp in Auckland and work with a sports psychologist as helping him react more freely rather than think through every exchange. Those were his pre-fight preparations, not a newly announced opponent or post-fight promise.

Moicano arrived after submitting Chris Duncan with a second-round rear-naked choke in April. That had ended a two-fight losing sequence: Islam Makhachev submitted him in their January 2025 lightweight title contest, and Beneil Dariush later beat him by unanimous decision. The Brazilian’s official profile credited him with eleven career submission wins before Saturday, all by rear-naked choke, explaining the particular danger of those early back takes.

Both lightweights had cleared Friday’s official weigh-in: Moicano at 156 pounds and Nolan at 155.5. This was the card’s only scheduled five-round bout, following Jacobe Smith’s co-main-event decision over Randy Brown.

Moicano had originally been preparing for a rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC 331, but that booking fell through after Ortega suffered a training cut. In Simon Head’s October 29 written feature, he said the replacement assignment required partners closer to Nolan’s height and style, rather than simply carrying the same camp into a different matchup.

In a report published at 04:57 UTC on November 1, Alexander Behunin said UFC officials confirmed that Renato Moicano was taken to a local hospital for precautionary CT scans of his head and face. The report did not disclose the scan findings or establish a diagnosis.