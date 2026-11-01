Renato Moicano Credits Tom Nolan’s Defense In First Written Response To UFC Vegas 123 Loss

Renato Moicano credited Tom Nolan’s defense in his first written assessment of their UFC Vegas 123 main event. The Brazilian posted two messages on X after the October 31 card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, first congratulating his opponent and then addressing why his grappling had failed to produce a finish.

Writing in Portuguese, Moicano offered a blunt appraisal of his own work. In English translation:

I had a terrible performance. I was well trained.

He thanked his supporters and said he had managed to secure takedowns and reach Nolan’s back, but could not inflict damage because the Australian defended well. He ended by offering congratulations and indicating that life goes on.

An earlier English-language message was directed to the winner, whom he called “you’re a beast!” His subsequent explanation focused on the exchanges rather than setting out a protest or announcing another fight.

Quero agradecer os fãs! Tive uma pessima perfomance, tava bem treinado, consegui quedar pegar as costas mas não consegui fazer nenhum dano, ele tava defendendo bem! Parabéns vide que segue! — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) November 1, 2026

The positions did not deliver the submission

Moicano’s account followed a main event in which he repeatedly reached the position that has produced many of his victories. The UFC’s written recap describes back control and rear-naked-choke attempts in the opening round, with Nolan defending the hands even when the Brazilian dragged him back to the canvas.

The pattern returned in the second. After another takedown and body triangle, referee Dan Miragliotta ordered the fighters upright. Nolan then hurt Moicano and attacked before the horn. In the third, a further takedown went differently: Nolan reversed into top position and landed the ground strikes that ended the contest.

The finalized result is a TKO from punches and elbows at 1:28 of round three. MiddleEasy’s full fight report and highlights cover the action; the new posts supply the defeated fighter’s own assessment afterward. Neither message specifically addresses Miragliotta’s decision to restart the second round standing.

Congrats ton Nolan you’re a beast! — Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) November 1, 2026

A different outcome from the plan he described

Before Saturday, Moicano had outlined a route back toward the division’s leading names. In Simon Head’s October 29 UFC.com feature, he identified Ilia Topuria as his preferred next opponent if he beat Nolan. That was an ambition dependent on winning, not an agreed matchup.

The same written interview explained the adjustment behind this camp. A planned Brian Ortega rematch at UFC 331 had fallen through after Ortega suffered a training cut. Moicano changed his training partners to better reproduce Nolan’s height and style, while welcoming a five-round headliner and improved pay for the replacement assignment.

He expected danger early but believed the later rounds could favor him, without treating his experience as a guarantee. The contrast with his new message is specific: he does not say that a poor camp caused the defeat. His appraisal instead separates being prepared from being able to damage a defensively effective opponent.

His recent history also gives the setback context. Moicano submitted Chris Duncan with a rear-naked choke at 3:14 of round two in April, ending losses to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush in 2025. The official UFC biography credits him with eleven submission victories, all by rear-naked choke. Saturday interrupted that attempted rebuild despite his ability to obtain familiar attacking positions.