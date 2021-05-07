Renan Ferreira Pounds Away Fabricio Werdum In Round 1 – PFL 3 Results (Highlights)

PFL 3 ends with yet another upset.

The highly anticipated debut of Fabricio Werdum would be spoiled by the likes of fellow Brazilian heavyweight Renan Ferreira in the very first round.

Round 1:

The two heavyweights clash in flying fashion, running at each other at the ringing of the bell. The two would attempt aerial strikes and Werdum would use this to get a quick takedown on Ferreira in under 12 seconds of the fight.

Werdum would maintain top position working his ground and pound and establishing his dominance in the grappling department. The former UFC champion worked from minute to minute but would get turned over by Ferreira midway into the round. Werdum would look to secure a triangle choke from the bottom.

In a controversial move, Ferreira would tap his hand twice while the submission was locked in. After the two taps, Ferreira would decide not to give up landing devastating blows to the head of Werdum. Ferreira, once out of the triangle, would surmount his offense and blasted Werdum with many ground strikes. Ferreira would pound away at the PFL debutant, leaving the referee with no choice but to call it off.

Ferreira gets on the leaderboard with 6 quick points.

Official Result: Renan Ferreira defeats Fabricio Werdum via TKO in round 1.

Check out the highlights below:

