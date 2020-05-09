Recent Video Shows Infected Ronaldo Souza Breaks Social Distancing Rule Around Several Fighters

Souza Who Tested Positive For COVID19 Seen Not Following Social Distancing Around Fellow Fighters At UFC Hotel

Recent video emerged, which shows that Ronaldo Souza was not following social distancing rule and was interacting with fellow fighters at UFC Hotel.

Yesterday it was reported that middleweight standout Ronaldo Souza came out positive for coronavirus and was forced out of his bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 249.

The video was uploaded on Fabricio Werdum’s Instagram stories, which later deleted. That contradicts UFC’s statement that fighters following social distancing rules. It shows that has been recorded before the faceoffs, which shows Souza wears mask and gloves hanging around several fighters.

Check out the video below courtesy of Amy Kaplan Twitter.

UFC’s statement even stressed that Souza and his team members fully followed the safety measures from their arrival until his stay.

It was reported that Souza was tested multiple times for COVID19 on Wednesday and Friday. Hence it’s unclear which day test came out positive. UFC is closely working with Florida State Athletic Commission to ensure full safety protocols are in place during fight week.