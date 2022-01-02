Rafael Dos Anjos Wants Revenge On Tony Ferguson, Ferguson Responds

Rafael Dos Anjos is looking to get closer to the UFC Lightweight title.

The former champion made a successful return to 155 with a dominant decision victory over Paul Felder in late 2020. After fight fallouts with Islam Makhachev and a unneeded back-up spot for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, RDA has spent some time on the sidelines.

Even in his absence, Dos Anjos is thought to be only a few wins from title contention. For the Brazilian to get his chance to regain the title, he believes he needs to seek redemption first. A loss from 2016 is something that is still on his mind today. His fight against Tony Ferguson.

RDA Seeks Revenge

‘El Cucuy’ would conquer Dos Anjos over 5 rounds in Mexico City, five years ago. With the former champ back in the mix at 155lbs, he believes it is better late than ever to get revenge.

“Do you have plans for February 19?” RDA tweeted at Tony. “I gave [the UFC] green light on my end.”

@TonyFergusonXT do you have plans for February 19? I gave @ufc green light on my end. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) January 1, 2022

Tony Tweets Back

Ferguson isn’t on a legendary streak he once was on when he first fought Dos Anjos. The former interim champion is actually 0-3 in his latest outings, having no wins since 2019. However, Ferguson is looking to bounce back into the win column. Perhaps, a familiar face could prove be good for Ferguson’s next move.

However, he is keeping mind open to other possibilities (Michael Chandler), not accepting a fight with RDA right away.

“Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary PleaseHold….. laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh…. dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo.”

Ahhh Hahhhhhh A Fellow Chucka’ Let Me Check With My Secretary 💯 Please🦸‍♂️Hold….. laaaa daaaa dahhhhhh…. dahhh daaa dahhhhh. Duuuuu duuuuuuuuuuuuuuu doooooooooo 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/X0yHSwmMEt — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 2, 2022

Ferguson isn’t one to turn down a challenge. So if ‘Tony Time’ is available to operate on February 19th, we can see both men turn back the clock. We’ll see how this exchange plays out for the former foes in 2022.