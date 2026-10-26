Razhabali Shaidullaev Wants To Test Himself Against Alexander Volkanovski

Razhabali Shaidullaev wants to measure himself against Alexander Volkanovski after watching the UFC featherweight champion stop Movsar Evloev. The RIZIN and PFL titleholder expressed that interest in an October 25 written post, praising the winner without dismissing the challenger who had just suffered his first professional defeat.

The message followed UFC 333 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24. Shaidullaev described Volkanovski as an example for younger fighters, while offering Evloev encouragement rather than treating one loss as a verdict on his career.

His final sentence supplied the competitive edge to that admiration. Writing about Volkanovski on X, Shaidullaev said:

“Volk looked sharp tonight. I’d love to test myself against him.”

Congrats, Volk. That was a champion’s performance. An inspiration to the next generation. ✊ One fight doesn’t define a fighter. Movsar, I hope you come back even stronger. Volk looked sharp tonight. I’d love to test myself against him. — Razhabali Shaidullaev (@RShaidullaev) October 25, 2026

Two champions, separate schedules

That is an expression of interest, not a fight announcement. Shaidullaev’s post does not identify a negotiated date, venue, weight agreement or promotional arrangement. It also does not say that either organization has agreed to release a champion for a meeting with the other.

There is already a different opponent in his RIZIN plans. The promotion’s official Super RIZIN 5 report recorded the announcement of a New Year’s Eve matchup with Kyoma Akimoto after Shaidullaev’s September victory over A.J. McKee. His new message about Volkanovski does not announce a change to that pairing.

In the McKee fight, all three judges scored the three-round contest 30-27 for Shaidullaev. The September 10 event in Osaka was billed as a RIZIN and PFL featherweight double-title match, and the official result confirmed that he left with both championships. That provides the sporting context for his interest in another promotion’s leading featherweight.

Volkanovski adds another title defense

Volkanovski’s latest championship performance ended at 4:54 of the second round, with strikes producing the TKO against Evloev. The official UFC results identify the finish as the previously unbeaten Russian’s first loss, rather than a decision in which the champion merely retained his belt on the scorecards.

The Australian has also rebuilt his reign through two wins over Diego Lopes. UFC’s athlete record lists a five-round unanimous decision to regain the championship in April 2025, followed by another unanimous decision in their January 2026 rematch. Those results frame the achievement that drew Shaidullaev’s praise: a champion who reclaimed the division’s top position and then defended it against different challenges.

The 38-year-old also received a Performance of the Night bonus for the stoppage. UFC’s written recap credits him with passing Jose Aldo for the most featherweight title-fight wins in the promotion’s history, adding a divisional milestone to a career that already included five successful defenses during his first championship reign.