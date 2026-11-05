Ray Cooper III wants a future at lightweight in Japan, with a Shooto belt and a RIZIN appearance among his ambitions.

In Manabu Takashima’s November 4 interview, published November 5 by MMAPLANET, Cooper said his next Shooto outing would ideally be at lightweight, while remaining open to welterweight offers and a PFL return. Those are his goals, not announced contracts.

He described diet changes and coaching his children’s wrestling as helping restore his conditioning after poorly prepared defeats. An injury prevented a planned Jorge Masvidal bare-knuckle MMA fight; that is not a new booking.

April’s Okinawa visit with Makoa encouraged him to request this opportunity. He also reported uncertain maternal Okinawan ancestry, without establishing the generation. He respects Saijo but predicts a first-round knockout, trusting his wrestling defense. Bare-knuckle MMA reminded him of his earlier fighting roots.

A Welterweight Main Event Comes First

First comes Hidenari Saijo on November 8. The promotion’s November 4 bout-order announcement identifies their contest as the welterweight main event, scheduled for three five-minute rounds. Cooper is listed with Cooper Stables and Saijo with THE BLACKBELT JAPAN. The announced program begins at 5 p.m. in Okinawa, equivalent to 8 a.m. UTC.

Yamato Fujita faces Juniel Francisco in the preceding flyweight contest. Mitsuhisa Sunabe meets Yo Otake in the other advertised three-round flyweight pairing. These are separate matchups on the same show, rather than opponents involved in Cooper’s proposed lightweight move.

The card has changed: Takeru Uchida’s fight with Takumi Arai is canceled after Uchida suffered an anterior talofibular ligament injury and bone bruising. The promotion says there will be no replacement, leaving ten scheduled bouts. Its bout-order graphic retains the original numbered positions despite that withdrawal.

Two Brothers, Different Championship Paths

The family already has a confirmed championship assignment in another division. Makoa Cooper meets Desauza Marsel for the vacant Shooto welterweight title on November 29 at Korakuen Hall. Their contest is scheduled for five five-minute rounds, unlike Ray’s three-round November 8 headliner.

Shooto’s announcement identifies Marsel as its first-ranked welterweight contender and Makoa as second. The championship became vacant following Ryuichiro Sumimura’s retirement. Marsel stopped Sumimura in May; Makoa earned his place after a decision win over Saijo in April.

Their father, Ray “Bradda” Cooper, previously challenged Jake Shields for Shooto’s welterweight championship in Hawaii on July 9, 2004. He did not win that belt. The November title match therefore gives the younger brother a chance at a championship his father pursued, while Ray III’s lightweight ambition remains a separate, unconfirmed future assignment. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time for the November 29 show, with action starting at 5:45.

A Wrestling Foundation And Two PFL Titles

Cooper’s own biography traces his sporting foundation to Oahu, where he began wrestling at six. It credits him with three Hawaii state wrestling titles and All-State football honors, and says he chose MMA rather than pursuing a wrestling scholarship.

He joined PFL in 2018 and won its welterweight championship in 2019 and 2021. Those established achievements explain his arrival as a former two-time tournament winner; they do not turn this Shooto appearance into a title defense. His next confirmed test remains Saijo, before any lightweight championship or RIZIN opportunity can take shape.