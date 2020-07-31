It would seem that the string of bad luck for Ray Borg just continues to get longer. Both he and Eric Spicely have been pulled from their respective bouts at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 31 card.

Out of all the events to be put on the by the UFC since returning to action, UFC on ESPN+ 31 has had perhaps the hardest time. The first blow came when the original main event between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana was canceled, when the latter tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the co-main event between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan was promoted to the headlining slot, while maintaining it’s three-round status.

Ray Borg and Eric Spicely Withdraw From Their Bouts

Unfortunately this was only the beginning of the bouts that would be canceled for this event. According to reports, Ray Borg was forced out of his bout with Nate Maness, due to undisclosed personal reasons. In addition to that, Eric Spicely was forced out his contest with Markus Perez, apparently due to a botched weight cut, after starting new medication, as Spicely explained on Twitter.

“For the sake of transparency this was my first weight cut since starting antidepressants due to the head trauma I sustained in the Deron Winn fight. Needless to say it went horribly wrong and my fight is off. I will figure this problem out and hopefully be able to compete again.”

That being said, it seems the UFC has found replacements for both men. UFC newcomer Johnny Munoz will fill in for Ray Borg, and face Maness. As for Spicely, he is being replaced by Charles Ontiveros, who will also be making his promotional debut when he faces Markus Perez.

This is certainly unfortunate for both men, especially so close to the fight. Nevertheless UFC on ESPN+ 31 will roll on tomorrow night, albeit with an adjusted lineup.