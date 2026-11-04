Raul Rosas Jr. Submits Colby Covington In Hype Rome Main Event

Raul Rosas Jr. submitted Colby Covington with a rear-naked choke in the opening round of their Hype Fighting main event at PalaPellicone in Rome on Tuesday, November 3. The late replacement needed less than a minute to finish the former UFC interim welterweight champion.

Rosas entered the pairing after replacing Dillon Danis in the Rome main event. Hype announced the new opponent on November 1, leaving him only a few days before the contest. The switch removed the previously advertised Covington–Danis rematch from the program.

The original Danis pairing would have revisited Covington’s 14-4 freestyle wrestling win at RAF 7 in March, this time under submission-only rules.

The headliner was scheduled for one 10-minute period under submission-only grappling rules. It was not an MMA fight, and the takedown exchanges did not produce a wrestling points decision. A submission settled the contest before either man could reach the end of that opening period.

Round 1: Rosas Takes Covington’s Back

The two met in the center, with Rosas in white shorts and Covington in black. Rosas changed levels early and attacked the legs, bringing the match to the floor. He kept moving through the scramble, working around Covington rather than remaining in front of him.

Covington tried to work back to his feet, but Rosas climbed onto his back. Covington stood with Rosas attached behind him, carrying the younger grappler’s weight as Rosas maintained his position. Getting upright did not break the back control or leave Covington facing his opponent again.

Covington dropped back to his knees, and Rosas continued attacking from behind. He tightened a rear-naked choke as they rolled toward the mat. Covington tapped, Rosas released the hold and the referee intervened. The winner immediately got up to celebrate before returning to exchange an embrace with Covington.

Result: First-Round Submission

Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Colby Covington by submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 0:43, according to broadcaster DAZN’s result post.

DAZN listed the finish at 43 seconds in its original November 3 announcement. Hype’s earlier social post described it as a 40-second submission. The two published times differ, but both place the finish inside the first minute; the result above uses the broadcaster’s stated time.

Covington Has Chimaev Next; Rosas Is Booked Against Guida

Covington’s next advertised assignment is a different discipline. He is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev in a cruiserweight crossover championship wrestling match at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14. That event is listed for Etihad Arena, with Arman Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in the co-main event.

Rosas has his own RAF debut against Clay Guida scheduled for November 28. Their lightweight crossover wrestling match is booked for NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. RAF’s original announcement names both men and directs viewers to Fox Nation, separate from the DAZN broadcast of Hype’s Rome show.

Covington is also advertised opposite Ignacio Bahamondes for Hype’s December 20 event at Santander Arena in Santiago, Chile. The organizer’s ticket listing names that pairing as its main event. That is a future booking against a different opponent, not an immediate return match with Rosas after the submission in Italy.

3 days notice. 43 seconds to get the tap. Raul Rosas Jr. submits Colby Covington in spectacular style at HYPE FC in Rome! 💫 Watch Hype Fighting Championship (HYPE FC) | Covington vs Rosas | Live & Free on DAZN | 3 November#HYPEFC | #CovingtonRosas | @hype_fighting pic.twitter.com/Fmm7RMn4hA — DAZN (Da-Zone) (@DAZN) November 3, 2026