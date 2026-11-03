Raul Rosas Jr. To Face Colby Covington At Hype Rome

Raul Rosas Jr. is now named opposite Colby Covington for Hype Fighting’s November 3 event at PalaPellicone in Rome. The promotion’s current announcement identifies the two UFC veterans together and directs viewers to DAZN, replacing the opponent named in its original October publicity.

Hype initially announced Covington against Dillon Danis on October 14. That was billed as a submission-only rematch following their earlier wrestling meeting. The latest pairing changes who Covington faces; it does not turn the Rome assignment into an MMA fight or a UFC booking.

The original Danis booking would have revisited Covington’s 14-4 victory at RAF 7 in March. That contest ended through freestyle wrestling scores, not a submission. Rosas’s inclusion removes that specific rematch from the Rome pairing now promoted by Hype.

The new promotional post shows Rosas and Covington together in front of the Colosseum. Its accompanying written caption places the event on Tuesday, November 3, at PalaPellicone, and says the tournament will be carried live on DAZN. It does not give a reason for the opponent change.

The Rome Announcement And Event Listing

TicketOne’s event listing locates the venue in Lido di Ostia and also identifies it as Pala Fijlkam. The organizer-authorized listing describes Hype’s first Rome show as a program of grappling and bare-knuckle action. Those disciplines belong to different contests on the same event, rather than establishing that the main-event participants will exchange punches.

The ticket page currently advertises 6 p.m. local time on November 3. That is the listing for the event, not a promised walkout time for Covington and Rosas. The promotion’s current matchup caption gives the date and broadcast platform but does not separately identify a main-event start.

The same written announcement does not specify a weight limit, weigh-in result, overtime procedure or treatment of a contest without a submission. Those details should not be borrowed from either athlete’s UFC division or a different grappling organization. No result is available for this scheduled meeting.

Rosas also has a separate November wrestling commitment: his announced RAF debut against Clay Guida on November 28. That event is set for NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. RAF lists the pairing in its lightweight crossover division, a designation for that wrestling match rather than a permanent change to Rosas’s UFC weight class.

The Chicago-area assignment is scheduled 25 days after the Rome event. Its Fox Nation broadcast arrangement belongs to RAF; Hype’s current written announcement instead points viewers to DAZN for Italy. Fans following both appearances therefore have two different promotions, opponents and viewing arrangements to distinguish.

Covington’s next advertised RAF assignment comes sooner. The organization has listed him against Khamzat Chimaev at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14, 11 days after Rome. That is a cruiserweight crossover championship wrestling match, not the submission-only contest originally advertised for Hype.

The Abu Dhabi card also includes Arman Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in its co-main event. Those bookings supply the immediate scheduling context for Covington’s trip to Italy, without establishing anything about the outcome or competitive terms of his meeting with Rosas.