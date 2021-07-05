Rashad Evans Breaks Down Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones’ illustrious UFC career is still currently on hold.

The greatest light heavyweight of all time broke the internet when he relinquished his belt and decided a move to heavyweight was next for him.

Almost a year later, we have seen Jones at heavyweight, just not in the Octagon. After financial discussions went south, ‘Bones’ is looking for the right opportunity to fight for the title of ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.

Jones isn’t the only guy sitting out of competition.

His former rival and teammate, Rashad Evans, is also looking for a return to combat sports. The former UFC Champion retired in 2018 after losing 5 times in a row. He is now pitching for what would be a fight with social media superstar, Logan Paul.

Continuing The Legacy

‘Suga’ knows any fight that has Jon Jones in the marquee, is a big one. Add a Heavyweight title on the line and you got an even bigger fish to fry. Evans is beyond excited to see how Jones’ next chapter at a new weight class plays out.

“There’s going to be a continuation of the legacy of Jon Jones.” Evans told TMZ Sports. “Jon Jones is a phenomenal athlete. He’s a phenomenal fighter and his IQ inside the octagon can’t be surpassed by anybody. I expect him to carry that to the heavyweight division. The things that may give him some problems. The fact that these guys are big and they do hit harder, but for the most part, this is a great Jon Jones. Jon Jones can make an adjustment to anything.”

You can make all of the adjustments in the world but for most fighters, it won’t matter when you’re in there with the sheer power of Francis Ngannou. The UFC Heavyweight Champion looked unstoppable against the Heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic.

The Cameroonian’s past kryptonite in the grappling and cardio departments were nowhere to be found. This was a new version of Ngannou we hadn’t seen before.

A heavyweight Jon Jones is also somebody we have yet to see fight. Which begs the question, who would win? Jones or Ngannou?

Evans Breaks It Down

“I would say though, the fight with him and Francis [Ngannou], that is a very intriguing fight. He’s going against the guy who takes away some of the advantages that he’s been able to enjoy for so long, being able to have the long reach, being able to be the stronger fighter and all those different aspects that he’s been able to bring to the table. “Ngannou is growing at an exponential rate. His mindset has been like absolutely amazing when it comes to just growing and rounding out the parts of his game. That wasn’t so good before with the grappling and even understanding how to control his power and not try to throw every single punch him as a hard punch every single time he let his hand go. This Francis has grown a lot, so it is still so hard to say. He wants to fight John Jones. He’s not hoping that it doesn’t happen. He wants to fight Jon Jones, he’s seeking a fight out. That’s a man who is a very confident man at that.”

Who do you have winning a potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones?