Khamzat Chimaev is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. UFC veteran Rashad Evans has given his thoughts on the prospect, and they are filled with high praise.

Chimaev burst onto the scene as one of the most exciting things to come out of the UFC since the pandemic. He completely obliterated both of his opponents during his first two UFC fights, the pair of which happened within a record-setting turnaround time, in two divisions. It has many referring to him as Khabib 2.0, with Dana White even giving him special treatment when it comes to booking fights.

Rashad Evans Offers High Praise Of Khamzat Chimaev

One of the people who has been super impressed with Khamzat Chimaev, is former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. Apparently Rashad saw Chimaev training recently, and he was very impressed. Speaking on Morning Kombat, the retired fighter spoke very highly of the Dageatani prospect, even going as far as to say that, in terms of athletic gifts, he might be the best fighter Rashad has ever seen.

“Listen, Khamzat Chimaev is, to me, hands down probably the best athlete fighter I’ve ever, ever seen in real life training,” Evans said. “I swear to God. I’m not playing. He’s pretty dope man. I was watching him train at Couture’s gym just a few days ago, and his creativity, his ability, his vision and sight in on the next level.”

That being said, Rashad Evans was aware of the extreme hyperbole of that statement. With that in mind, he proceeded to clarify on what he means.

“Okay, ever ever is a long time. He’s got some skills. I will say this; people should be worried about him. They really should be worried about him.”

Khamzat Chimaev will have the chance to live up to these lofty expectations from Rashad Evans this weekend, when he takes on Gerald Meerschaert. If successful here, he will likely make a quick turnaround to face Demian Maia, and if he can get past both challenges, the sky will be the limit for this young talent.