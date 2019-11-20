Randy Brown Calls Out Michael Chiesa: “Me and Him Could Throw Down”

Randy Brown Explains Michael Chiesa Call Out

UFC Welterweight Randy Brown put the world on notice after his submission victory over Warlley Alves at UFC Sao Paulo. Even in enemy territory, Brown was able to stay patient, poised, and show some new tools in his game. A crowd of MMA enthusiasts has always viewed Randy as a striker. However, after Brown submitted Alves via triangle choke in the second round, he took advantage of his post-fight interview to call out Michael Chiesa.

During the post-fight interview of Sao Paulo, Randy reflected on his victory. Admitting that it didn’t turn out exactly as planned, he worked through it. In fact, Brown revealed that he ended up on the ground due to slipping, but since he didn’t view Alves as a huge threat on the ground, he decided to stay there. As the interview progressed, Brown spoke about his callout of Michael Chiesa.

The media asked Randy what it meant to go to Brazil and submit a Brazillian. Especially one like Alves, who has 13 professional wins in his MMA career with 6 of them coming via submission.

“It’s special man,” said Randy. “I’m in the land of jiu-jitsu (so) why not win by jiu-jitsu right?”

Randy Brown Clarifies Chiesa Callout

The loss for Alves marks the only time that he’s ever been finished in his MMA career via submission. And, since Randy tested his submission skills in front of the Sao Paulo crowd, he figured that he would like to test them again against Michael Chiesa.

“I like that fight. I think it’s a good fight for me. I know he’s a wolf and I’m a wolf. He has some jiu-jitsu but as you can see, I got a little bit too. So, I think me and him could throw down,” said Brown. “He just came up to welterweight, but he hasn’t fought any welterweights. He came up and fought two 55ers that were walking at welterweight. I want him to come up and fight a real welterweight and it would be an honor to welcome him,” finished Brown.

Making the Fight

Chiesa is currently coming off of two consecutive victories in the division against Carlos Condit and Diego Sanchez. In the bout with Condit, Chiesa finished the fight via kimura in the second round.

Both Brown and Chiesa have shown growth in their game with each passing fight. And, Brown would truly be Chiesa’s first actual test in the UFC’s welterweight division.

With both men showing exceptional jiu-jitsu skills in their last outings, who do fans believe would win the matchup? Let us know in the comments below.