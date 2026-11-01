Jacobe Smith Dominates Randy Brown For Unanimous Decision At UFC Vegas 123 (Highlights)

Jacobe Smith’s wrestling carried him past Randy Brown by unanimous decision in the UFC Vegas 123 co-main event on Saturday. The short-notice replacement repeatedly put the veteran on his back and inflicted sustained damage with elbows, keeping his unbeaten record intact after fifteen minutes in Las Vegas.

The October 31 card took place at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with Paramount+ carrying the event in the United States. Cody Durden’s decision over Ode’ Osbourne preceded the co-main event, while Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan occupied the headlining slot.

Both men weighed 170.5 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins, below the 171-pound allowance for a non-title welterweight contest. This was scheduled for three rounds, unlike the five-round lightweight main event.

Round 1: Smith closes the distance

Brown jabbed at the head and body while Smith mixed a right to the torso with low kicks. The veteran initially made him retreat, but a takedown with roughly ninety seconds left changed the exchange. From guard, Smith punched the ribs as Brown answered with an elbow underneath.

Smith consigue el derribo para comenzar a controlar sobre la lona ⚠️#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GzdN2R6D4m — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Round 2: Elbows turn top position into damage

Smith used punches to pressure Brown toward the fence, then completed another takedown.

🚨 Ufff esos golpes de poder de Smith se ve que hicieron daño 🚨#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/K4xKjrk9hw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

Brown struck from underneath and attempted an armbar. Smith escaped the high guard, mixed body shots with elbows and opened a facial cut. Brown reached all fours late but continued absorbing punishment before the horn.

NASTY ELBOW from Jacobe Smith that cuts Randy Brown 👀 [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/JdbnQwLQSk — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 1, 2026

Round 3: Brown cannot escape the ground exchanges

Smith again attacked the body and leg before taking Brown down. He moved through a crucifix and half nelson into guard. Brown shifted his hips and landed an upkick but could not stand. Smith returned to side control, finishing with elbows, punches and hammerfists as Brown covered up.

Otro derribo por parte de Smith para empezar a controlar ‼️#UFCVegas123 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GzNGRoucax — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 1, 2026

The UFC’s finalized official scorecards list 30-26 for Smith from all three judges. The result moves him to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC, while Brown falls to 20-9 after a third consecutive defeat.

STILL UNDEFEATED Jacobe Smith keeps the winning streak alive with a UD victory at #UFCVegas123! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/sRlYgjz2R0 — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2026

A short-notice test, four weeks after UFC 332

The pairing came together after Carlos Leal withdrew. Marcel Dorff reported Smith as the replacement on October 20, and the UFC subsequently listed the match as its welterweight co-main event. That change left the unbeaten prospect facing a veteran with more than twenty previous Octagon appearances.

Smith entered only four weeks after stopping Bruce Whitehead at UFC 332. That October 3 appearance lasted 1:32, extending a run of seven consecutive finishes. His four UFC victories before Saturday had all ended inside the distance: knockouts of Preston Parsons, Josiah Harrell and Whitehead, plus a rear-naked choke against Niko Price. The quick turnaround brought him back at 13-0, with ten knockout wins, one submission and nine first-round finishes.

His control also drew on an established wrestling base. Before entering professional MMA in 2021, Smith won two junior-college national championships at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and an Oklahoma high-school state title.

For Brown, the immediate aim was to stop a two-fight slide. Kevin Holland had beaten him by unanimous decision at UFC 327 in April, following Gabriel Bonfim’s second-round stoppage the previous November. His last win was the April 2025 knockout of Nicolas Dalby. Those recent setbacks made this a different assignment for the Jamaican veteran from simply defending a winning run against an emerging prospect.

The physical matchup also gave Smith a distinct problem to solve. UFC.com’s pre-fight feature identified Brown’s range, varied striking and defensive grappling as the strongest test of the younger welterweight’s promotional career. Smith acknowledged that his striking and wrestling could still improve despite his early success. His approach was not presented as a finished product simply because his record remained perfect.

The official athlete listings put Brown at six-foot-three with a 78-inch reach, compared with Smith’s five-foot-ten and 72 inches. Working through that space mattered to the takedown entries: the taller fighter could reach with his jab before his opponent arrived in punching range.