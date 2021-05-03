Randa Markos Questions ‘Oversold And Suspect’ Reaction From Luana Pinheiro After Illegal Upkick

Controversy ensued over the weekend, when Randa Markos was disqualified from her UFC Vegas 25 bout against Luana Pinheiro. However Randa has some doubts over the severity of the foul that cost her the fight.

Heading into this fight, Markos was in desperate need of a win. Facing Pinheiro, she was 1-4 in her last five, and was in a position to potentially lose her contract with the UFC with antlers defeat.

There were some ups and downs during the fight, with Randa suffering a cut to her eyelid from an eye poke. However things took a turn for the worst, when after Pinheiro scored a takedown, Randa fired an illegal upkick that would lead to the end of the bout and a DQ win for Luana.

Randa Markos Questions The Damage

After the illegal upkick from Randa Markos, Luana Pinheiro had a delayed reaction that led to many, including commentator Paul Felder, to question how injured she truly was. It seems that Randa has joined in on those who are doubtful.

Posting to Instagram, she questioned the severity of the injury that Luana suffered, and how badly she was actually hurt by the upkick. Moreover, she used her hashtags to fire some subliminal shots at her foe.

“I’ve been in the fight game for a while now. I’ve never intentionally thrown a illegal blow. It’s a fight, shit is bound to happen. I took three eye pokes (requiring stitches and loss of vision) and never thought for a second that I wasn’t going to continue,” Markos wrote. “I had such a good camp training with @travislutter, @cdpowertrain and @adams.justin1 in Texas and was ready to showcase my skills for the greatest fight promotion in the world. Yes my foot grazed her but that my opponents Inability to continue seemed a bit oversold and suspect. I let her know after the eye poke that I wasn’t leaving that cage without a win and she stole that from me. “I’m excited about whatever is next. I have a tone of heart in me that needs to be let out. Thank you to everyone that helped me with this camp. I love you all and I’ll be back soon #ufc #quietstorm #mma #easywayout #littlebitch”

What did you think of the illegal shot from Randa Markos? Was Luana Pinheiro playing up the severity of the damage?