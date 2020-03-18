Randa Markos ‘Not Feeling Well’ After UFC Brasilia, Fears She Has Coronavirus

Randa Markos Concerned She Has Coronavirus After UFC Brasilia

Randa Markos took the risk of fighting at UFC Brasilia. Now she is not feeling well, and is concerned that she may have contracted coronavirus.

Markos was one of the 24 athletes who competed at UFC Brasilia, last weekend. Despite increasing concerns from health officials, of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the UFC opted to carry on with the event. The only change they made was to not allow spectators to attend the event.

Although Markos lost her fight to Amanda Ribas, she now has more things to be concerned about. As she explained in a series of tweets, she is starting to feel sick, and is concerned that she may have the disease.

“Just made it home. Stopped by the coronavirus testing center and they wouldn’t test me. Long flights with a lot of people, not feeling great and I’m not a risk? Okay I guess I’ll be home for two weeks I just want to be safe. Things were way different from when I left to when I came back from the fights. News changes every hour.”

Just made it home. Stopped by the coronavirus testing center and they wouldn't test me. Long flights with a lot of people, not feeling great and I'm not a risk? Okay I guess I'll be home for two weeks — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 17, 2020

I just want to be safe. Things were way different from when I left to when I came back from the fights. News changes every hour. — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 17, 2020

Markos had to travel to Brasilia from Canada, and took the flight back. She explains that she was not feeling that great on her way back, and asked for a coronavirus test. However, she was denied and is now left in a state of uncertainty.

Hopefully Randa Markos will be able to get healed up, and feeling herself soon. It would be incredibly terrible for the first UFC fighter to publicly reveal they have coronavirus, to be someone who just competed. Especially considering the event was controversial in the first place.