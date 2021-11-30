Rampage Jackson vs. Shannon Briggs In Talks For Triad Combat In March

Everybody loves a good rivalry. Especially, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

Rampage vs. Briggs

The former UFC Champion has had his fair share of banter going into fights. It is no different this time around as Rampage looks to take a crack at Shannon Briggs in boxing ring. It’s no ordinary ring though, it’s a triangular ring.

The two legends of their respective sports have been beefing for quite some time now. Rampage and Briggs have gone at it over social media, but the time for texts was over. They would finally meet face-to-face at Triller’s inaugural ‘Triad Combat‘ event last weekend.

Team MMA For The Win

Briggs would represent team boxing and Jackson, you guessed it, would represent team MMA. The MMA fighters would go on a rampage in Dallas, winning most of their fights against the boxers. The former UFC Champ, who played ‘team captain’ for them, would be awarded with a honorary ‘Triad Combat’ belt at the end of the night.

Before the bragging rights were held over Briggs, the two would be in each other’s faces non-stop during fight week. They would have a heated encounter backstage which was followed by another altercation at the weigh-ins. Shannon ‘The Cannon’ would also get up in Rampage’s face while celebrity MC Nick Cannon tried his best to separate them.

Ongoing Talks

The verbal battles will look to be settled in a physical one. In their campaign to fight, it looks like Triller will grant them their wishes as talks develop for a fight in ‘Triad Combat’.

Rampage would reveal Briggs and him were planning on hosting an event where it pitted MMA fighters against boxers in a boxing match and months later the boxers would cross over to MMA for a rematch. This idea wouldn’t brought to reality, but would be altered by Triller and boom, Triad Combat was created.

“Shannon talked to Triller, Triller liked the idea, so they put in the Triad,” Rampage said on The MMA Hour. “So, they had Shannon and I be team captains. It seems like maybe in March, what they’re talking about, is having Shannon and I fight in the Triad in March.” “I’m game, I’d fight. I think that’s a great concept, I’ll try this.”

The Original Plan

The two were originally planning on a fight in December, but it would not come into fruition. Jackson would go into detail on why it didn’t happen in 2021.

“We was looking at December, I let Shannon take the lead. He was going to promote the fight. MMA guys, we don’t know a thing about promoting our own organizations and boxers do. He had some investors that were interested and everything. But, I don’t know, you know how rich people are smart with their money. “I think they foresaw this inflation in all of this stuff coming. I think they wanted to see what was gonna happen or something. I think the investors that were really excited about putting on the fight backed out (because of inflation). “So, Shannon talked to Triller and here we go.”

A New Challenge

The former UFC Light Heavyweight king is heavily excited for a potential fight with Shannon Briggs. He is ecstatic not only about the potential grudge match taking place, but taking place inside a triangle. You can consider Rampage a big fan of the collisions that occur inside Triad Combat.

“I think it’s entertaining, I think it’s going to be a new challenge. I think if they keep going the way they’re going and doing things right, (Triad Combat) is gonna be around for a while.”

Who you got in a Triad Combat fight between Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs?