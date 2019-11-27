“Rampage” Jackson Wants Boxing Bout with Anyone EXCEPT Deontay Wilder

Rampage Jackson Wants a Boxing Match… But Not Against Deontay Wilder

The boxing trend continues. As if enough MMA stars weren’t calling out boxers, more fighters are taking an interest in fighting across combat sports. This time, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson declared his interest in fighting in a boxing match. However, while other MMA fighters have unrealistically called out top stars, Rampage decided to “keep it real.” So, Jackson is willing to face anyone except heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Jackson recently spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Rampage revealed that his interest in boxing didn’t start now. In fact, Rampage approached the UFC during his tenure with the company. The prime of Jackson’s UFC career dates back to 2007, way before Conor McGregor came onto the scene in 2013.

Rampage Stipulations For Boxing Match

Jackson also made it know that he wants to fight in a boxing match before he retires. As far as opponents go, Rampage said he would fight anyone except for WBC Heavyweight champion Deonatay Wilder.

“I’ll fight anybody but Deontay Wilder,” said Jackson. “He’s too tall. Unless they give me like $100 mil, then I’d fight him. I’m keeping it real. I don’t like to fight tall guys with a long reach. I’ll tell you what. I’ll fight him if they give me $100 mil and we do me one boxing match and one MMA match, then I’ll fight him. $100 mil. I’m keeping it real. I don’t like fighting them long, tall dudes,” finished Rampage.

Rampage vs Fedor

As long as Bellator is in business with DAZN, Jackson has a chance to pursue boxing. However, he still has an upcoming bout against Fedor Emelianenko to prepare for. The fight against Fedor takes place on December 29th in Saitama, Japan. Both Bellator and Rizin have collaborated to put on the star-studded event.

After that, Jackson should be free to pursue a boxing match. For now, the opponent remains nameless but one thing is for sure, it won’t be against Deonatay Wilder. Unless Jackson also gets an MMA fight against the bronze bomber and becomes $100 million dollars richer.