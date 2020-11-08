Ramiz Brahimaj remains in good spirits despite suffering a gruesome ear injury.

Brahimaj took on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout on the prelims of UFC Vegas 13 last night. It appeared he was well on his way to losing a unanimous decision as Griffin was pouring on the pressure with an onslaught and had bloodied him up earlier.

However, one elbow from Griffin during the third round connected on Brahimaj’s ear as it started to rip off and dangle on the side of his head.

The referee had no choice but to stop the fight and declare it a TKO win in favor of Griffin as the injury went viral soon after.

Brahimaj: Tis But A Flesh Wound

The injury was extremely graphic and one of the worst observers had seen in mixed martial arts.

But you wouldn’t be able to tell by how Brahimaj reacted to it as he posted a statement on social media soon after the fight and revealed that he was fine.

“Hello everyone! I am fine! Tis but a flesh wound🤣🤣🤣. On a serious note congratulations to my opponent fought a great fight and am truly happy to share the cage with him and best of luck to him. “I will heal up, and get right back on track. From the soul I appreciate all the support I have gotten from all over!! Set backs are nothing new to me so they will only make me stronger. Much love y’all, see you soon. #alhamdulillahalways”

As a result, Brahimaj now holds a 8-3 record after suffering defeat in his UFC debut. Hopefully, his ear recovers completely and he is able to return to the Octagon soon.