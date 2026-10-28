Rafał Haratyk Returns To Middleweight Against Andi Vrtačić At KSW 124

Rafał Haratyk is returning to middleweight, with Andi Vrtačić waiting for him at XTB KSW 124. The former light heavyweight champion will face the Croatian contender on December 19 at PreZero Arena in Gliwice, Poland, rather than immediately pursue another fight at 205 pounds.

KSW confirmed the pairing in its October 27 Polish-language announcement. Haratyk enters at 21-6-2, while Vrtačić is 10-3 and has won three consecutive fights. This is a scheduled middleweight contest, not a championship bout; the division’s two titleholders have a separate assignment on the same show.

Haratyk changes divisions after the Leśko rematch

The change follows Haratyk’s July loss to Bartosz Leśko. Their rematch at KSW 120 went five rounds, with Leśko taking a unanimous decision on scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. Haratyk had won their previous meeting at KSW 111 in October 2025, when all three judges scored it 49-46 for him.

Haratyk’s KSW record now stands at 5-1. His run includes a first-round stoppage of Ivan Erslan, two victories over Marcin Wójcik and the split decision over Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW EPIC. Three of his five promotional wins ended by knockout or TKO, with the other two reaching the scorecards. That experience comes with him into the lighter division. The 39-year-old is listed at 184 centimeters tall on KSW’s current roster.

Although every one of his KSW appearances has been at light heavyweight, middleweight is familiar territory. He won the light heavyweight belt and defended it twice before the July defeat. The Polish veteran competed there before joining the promotion and previously challenged for the Ares championship. His career began in 2010 and has included competition in South Africa, France, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus, as well as Poland.

🇵🇱 HARATYK ⚔️ VRTAČIĆ 🇭🇷 A new weight class awaits Rafał Haratyk @ThePolishTank, but Andi Vrtačić stands in his way! 🔥 XTB #KSW124 | DEC 19 | Gliwice | 🎫 @eBiletPL pic.twitter.com/MB8Q3Gezj7 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 27, 2026

Vrtačić brings a finishing record into the matchup

Vrtačić brings a different recent promotional record: four wins in five KSW appearances, with all four victories coming inside the distance. His most recent KSW finish was a first-round TKO of Albert Odzimkowski in April, ending at 4:54. Before that, he knocked out Mateusz Gola with a high kick at 2:39 of round two in January.

The Croatian’s sole KSW defeat came against Michał Michalski in August 2025, a unanimous decision. His earlier wins over Cezariusz Kęsik and Mateusz Janur also ended in the second round. The sequence gives him an established finishing record in this division before he meets an opponent arriving from the weight class above.

Outside KSW, Vrtačić added a knockout victory in BRAVE after the Odzimkowski fight. He also has a kickboxing background, including a Final Fight Championship title, and has collected two knockout bonuses and two fight-of-the-night awards in KSW.

The current rankings place Vrtačić fourth at middleweight, while Haratyk remains listed first among light heavyweight contenders. The live divisional list resolves an outdated fifth-place label on Vrtačić’s individual profile; the booking announcement also identifies him as No. 4.

Middleweight titles headline the Gliwice card

KSW 124 is headlined by middleweight champion Paweł Pawlak against interim champion Piotr Kuberski. The announced card also includes interim heavyweight champion Štefan Vojčák against Artur Szpilka. The event page lists KSWTV and CANAL+ viewing options. Haratyk–Vrtačić adds another established divisional matchup to that December bill, following the promotion’s separate November event in Szczecin.