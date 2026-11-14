Rafael Montouro Stops Lincon Santos In Second Round At LFA 246

Rafael Montouro stopped Lincon Santos 27 seconds into the second round at LFA 246, ending his promotional debut with a left hook and follow-up strikes. LFA confirmed the TKO result from the November 13 card in Cajamar, Brazil.

The matchup was contested at a 59-kilogram catchweight after Santos missed weight, according to MMAPLANET’s written ringside report. It had originally been scheduled as a flyweight contest, with Montouro returning to competition after a year away.

Round 1: Ground control gives way to a late reversal

The following action account is translated and condensed from that report. Montouro circled, worked to the body and avoided a calf kick before answering with one of his own. Santos lost his balance and went down, allowing the newcomer to enter his guard and land elbows.

After advancing to half guard, Montouro dealt with a kimura attempt and a recovered guard. A scramble took him to the back and then mount, where he added elbows. Santos worked through deep half guard to regain his feet.

The closing exchanges belonged to Santos. He threw hooks, an uppercut and another calf kick, then caught a kick to complete a takedown and move behind Montouro before the round ended.

Round 2: A left hook changes the fight

Montouro doubled his jab as Santos attacked the leg. When Santos threw a right uppercut, Montouro countered with the left hook that knocked him down. Repeated right hammerfists brought the referee’s intervention.

The promotion’s clip shows the decisive standing exchange and the ensuing ground strikes. Montouro is identifiable by yellow shorts and red wrist tape; Santos wears dark shorts with yellow markings and blue wrist tape.

A familiar name from Pancrase starts again in Brazil

Readers who followed LFA‘s newcomer in Japan may know him as Rafael Ribeiro. MMAPLANET’s pre-event profile identified Montouro as the same competitor who went 2-1 in Pancrase, with a split-decision loss to Takumi Hamada and victories over Genta Shinto and Aozora Yamazaki.

That preview placed his last appearance in November 2025, against Yamazaki. Santos represented an experienced first assignment in the new promotion: he had previously competed against Marcos Degli for an interim LFA championship, although he did not win that title bout.

The event took place at Ginasio do Polvilho. The card’s separate championships are covered in our Alves–Vinuto report and Silva–Vinicius report.

U.S. viewers received the card through VICE TV and FloCombat, while ESPN Deportes and ESPN KnockOut supplied Spanish-language coverage. The show closed LFA’s Brazilian calendar for 2026, the sixth event it had held in the country that year.