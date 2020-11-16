We already knew that former lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos is a savage inside the Octagon, and has been for some time. However we now are aware that he has been this way, while still getting 50 clean drug tests from USADA.

If there is anything that we can take away from the long, illustrious career of RDA, it is that he is a truly gritty fighter. Even at 36 years old, he is consistently considered one of the best in the world and a tough test for anybody. This is something that Paul Felder discovered the hard way over the weekend, when Dos Anjos controlled him for five rounds, winning a decision in the UFC Vegas 14 main event.

RDA Gets 50 Clean Tests

Prior to winning that bout at UFC Vegas 14, Rafael Dos Anjos was given another victory of sorts. This came in the form of him joining the select group of fighters who have taken 50 drug tests for USADA, without having any sort of issue with the results. As a reward, the Brazilian was gifted with the sleek Letterman’s Jacket given to these athletes, that has his initials stitched into it. This was shown off with a post to Twitter from the UFC’s Golden Snitch himself, Jeff Novitzsky.

“Another legend of the sport reaches the 50x perfect test history milestone. Thank you RDA @RdosAnjosMMA for your leadership and support of a clean UFC.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with the drug testing procedures of USADA, there is no denying that getting 50 clean tests, without so much as a tainted supplement getting in your system is quite the feat. Congratulations to Rafael Dos Anjos for this accomplishment, and it just continues to add to his already solid resume of achievements.