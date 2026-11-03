RAF Says Russian Wrestlers Remain On Roster After National-Team Warning

Real American Freestyle has rejected claims that Russian wrestlers will no longer compete for the organization. In a written statement posted on November 2, CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein said they remain part of the roster and are scheduled for upcoming events in three cities.

The statement does not identify the person whose remarks prompted it. It sets out the organizer’s position on participation, without providing an athlete-by-athlete response to any restrictions imposed through national-team selection.

“RAF continues to welcome the world’s best wrestlers and Russian athletes remain an important part of our roster.”

He identifies Abu Dhabi, Chicago and New York as upcoming destinations where Russian competitors are scheduled to appear, including current and former world champions. He also says RAF intends to continue providing international competition opportunities for elite wrestlers.

Official Statement from RAF CEO & Co-Founder Chad Bronstein. pic.twitter.com/frby2DqOfv — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 2, 2026

The National-Team Selection Question

Vladislav Romanchuk’s November 2 written press-conference report for Championat supplies the national-team context. Russian freestyle head coach Khadzhimurat Gatsalov said Khaniyev, Kadiev and Sadulaev had not completed full preparation because they were preparing for RAF while the national squad was building training volume and conditioning in the mountains.

According to that original report, his stated position concerned athletes selected through the Russian championships. He said they would compete only in ranking tournaments chosen by the coaching staff. Asked about allowing RAF appearances, he rejected the idea and raised the possibility of considering the second- or third-ranked wrestler instead.

That is a national-team selection and preparation position, rather than a claim that RAF has removed every Russian athlete. Bronstein’s statement addresses the promotion’s own roster and scheduled appearances. Neither written source establishes a cancellation of a named Abu Dhabi match.

What The Current Abu Dhabi Card Shows

The promotion’s November 14 event listing provides concrete examples of Russian wrestlers remaining on its schedule. Abdulrashid Sadulaev is matched against Dauren Kurugliev in a light heavyweight contest at Etihad Arena. Zabit Magomedsharipov is paired with Giga Chikadze in a welterweight crossover match.

Umar Nurmagomedov and Urijah Faber are also listed in a lightweight crossover contest. These are current advertised pairings, not results or guarantees that a card cannot change. None of those matchups is presented in Bronstein’s statement as a newly signed bout.

The Abu Dhabi show combines crossover appearances with championship wrestling. Its main event pairs Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington for the cruiserweight crossover championship, while Kyle Dake and Kyle Snyder are listed in separate championship defenses. The dedicated event page advertises an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start.

Two U.S. Stops Follow

RAF15 is scheduled for November 28 at NOW Arena in the Chicago area, with Arman Tsarukyan against Anthony Pettis in the middleweight crossover championship main event. Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong are listed in a lightweight crossover championship co-main event. The local start is advertised as 7 p.m. Central.

The subsequent RAF16 listing places the December 19 event at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island, with an 8 p.m. Eastern start. It currently names no individual matchups. Bronstein’s reference to Russian participation there therefore should not be turned into an invented opponent announcement.