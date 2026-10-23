RAF Still Pursuing Georges St-Pierre, Floats Possible Canadian Event

Real American Freestyle is still trying to bring Georges St-Pierre onto its wrestling mats. Co-founder and CEO Chad Bronstein identified the former UFC champion as a major target during an October 22 interview, suggesting a Canadian event could help make an appearance possible.

The proposal concerns wrestling, not an MMA comeback. No opponent, date or Canadian venue was announced, and St-Pierre did not make a commitment in the interview.

Speaking alongside fellow RAF co-founder Izzy Martinez on MMA Junkie Radio, Bronstein said the promotion had been pursuing St-Pierre. He cited the Canadian’s continued wrestling training and described his own optimism about getting him to compete.

“But he loves wrestling. He trains wrestling three days a week in Canada.”

Bronstein also described RAF’s relationship with the UFC as complementary rather than competitive. He said an event at the UFC Apex had been discussed as a possibility dependent on timing, without announcing an agreement.

Earlier challenges are not a confirmed St-Pierre matchup

St-Pierre has already been part of RAF’s matchmaking conversation from the athletes’ side. After Colby Covington’s wrestling victory over Luke Rockhold in January, Covington called him out. Covington won that contest by a 12-0 technical fall in the second period, using takedowns and turns to build a lead before the stoppage.

That challenge did not establish a St-Pierre booking. It also came after a match between two former UFC champions returning to a different competitive discipline, rather than an MMA bout. An invitation from a prospective opponent and an organizer’s recruitment effort are separate steps from an accepted wrestling assignment.

More recently, Jordan Burroughs included St-Pierre among his conditional interests while discussing crossover opponents. His current focus in that conversation was a possible match with Arman Tsarukyan. Burroughs wanted that opportunity, while Tsarukyan described declining standard freestyle conditions and discussing a possible restriction on leg attacks. Neither account amounted to an announced match between them.

St-Pierre finished his MMA career with a 26-2 record, including 20 UFC victories, with his only two defeats later avenged. He returned from a four-year absence to submit Michael Bisping in the third round at UFC 217 on November 4, 2017, adding the middleweight championship to his earlier welterweight reign. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in September 2021. His championship history explains the attention surrounding a possible appearance, but RAF competition would be wrestling rather than a return to defending either UFC belt.

RAF’s announced schedule already has other headliners

The promotion’s current schedule lists Tsarukyan against Dillon Danis in the middleweight crossover championship main event of RAF 14 on October 23 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Khamzat Chimaev faces Robbie Lawler in the catchweight crossover co-main event, while Burroughs is paired with Michael Caliendo in a separate middleweight match.

RAF then has an Abu Dhabi event on November 14 at Etihad Arena, headed by Chimaev against Covington for the cruiserweight crossover championship. That card also lists Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie and Zabit Magomedsharipov against Giga Chikadze. RAF 15 follows on November 28 at NOW Arena, with Henry Cejudo against Song Yadong listed as the headline contest. These announced assignments are distinct from the Canadian possibility.