Ostovich Suspended via USADA

UFC Flyweight Rachael Ostovich is one of the more popular fighters on the roster on social media. However, Ostovich tested positive for ostarine and GW1516. Which, is also known as GW-501516) metabolites GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide. The tainted urine sample collected out-of-competition on January 3, 2020. Since then, she has accepted the one-year suspension from USADA for the failed test.

USADA Issues Statement on Ostovich Failed Test

USADA released a statement about the violation on the UFC’s official website.

“Ostovich-Berdon, 29, tested positive for ostarine and GW1516. (Also known as GW-501516) metabolites GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on January 3, 2020. Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and GW1516 is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators. These substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP and UFC Prohibited List. During an investigation into the circumstances of the positive test, Ostovich-Berdon identified a supplement she had tried which was analyzed at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although ostarine and GW1516 were not listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that the product contained ostarine and GW1516, the substances for which Ostovich-Berdon tested positive. The product label listed another prohibited substance, but Ostovich-Berdon did not realize at the time that it was prohibited. Consistent with other cases with similar circumstances, USADA determined that a small reduction from the default two-year period of ineligibility was justified.”

Making a Return

The suspension is retroactive. This means that Rachel should be able to return to competition one year from the date of her failed test. Ostovich should be able to return to the octagon on January 3rd, 2021. Although she hasn’t fought since January 19, 2019.