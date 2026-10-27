Quillan Salkilld Faces Benoît Saint Denis In UFC Sydney Main Event

Quillan Salkilld will face Benoît Saint Denis in the UFC’s next Sydney main event. The promotion announced the lightweight matchup on October 27, matching two neighboring contenders in the division rather than leaving the Australian’s next opponent open to speculation.

The event takes place at Afterpay Arena on Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Sydney. UFC’s American announcement advertises Saturday, February 6, because the card falls on that date in the United States. The promotion’s dedicated Sydney page explicitly gives the local Sunday date.

Salkilld gets another main event after six UFC wins

Salkilld enters with a 13-1 professional record and six victories from six UFC appearances. His most recent assignment was his August 8 headliner against Mateusz Gamrot, which he won by first-round submission at 4:25. The Sydney booking gives him another main-event assignment after that successful introduction to the role.

Two earlier wins in 2026 also came in Australia. He submitted Jamie Mullarkey in the opening round at UFC 325, then stopped Beneil Dariush in the first round in Perth. His UFC record shows four successive first-round finishes across those opponents, Gamrot and Nasrat Haqparast.

The 26-year-old trains at Luistro Combat Academy and has not lost since his professional debut. UFC’s profile credits five knockout wins and five submissions among his 13 victories. That distribution gives the new matchup a broader competitive context than a meeting between two fighters known only for one finishing method.

Saint Denis returns after the Pimblett defeat

Saint Denis’ most recent fight ended differently. Paddy Pimblett submitted him with a D’Arce choke 52 seconds into their July 11 contest at UFC 329. That is the Frenchman’s only recorded appearance since his previous visit to Sydney, rather than a loss followed by another comeback victory.

Before that setback, Saint Denis had beaten Kyle Prepolec, Mauricio Ruffy, Dariush and Dan Hooker in succession. The Hooker victory came in Sydney at UFC 325, where he finished the New Zealander in the second round. He therefore returns to the same city with recent experience of competing there, but without a winning streak to defend.

The 30-year-old is listed at 17-4, with all 17 victories coming inside the distance: six knockouts and 11 submissions. His athlete page places him sixth at lightweight, immediately ahead of Salkilld’s seventh-place listing. Those are the rankings displayed on the profiles, not a promise that either man will receive a title shot afterward.

UFC’s event page currently lists the main card for 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 6 and the preliminaries two hours earlier. In Sydney’s February daylight-saving time, those correspond to 9 a.m. and 7 a.m. on February 7. The main-card start is not an individual walkout time for the headliners.

The Sydney landing page identifies Afterpay Arena as the venue formerly known as Qudos Bank Arena. UFC describes the show as its first Fight Night in Sydney since 2017 and the fourth consecutive annual UFC event in New South Wales. It is advertising presale registration rather than a completed ticket-sale timetable.

The promotion also plans free public fight-week activities, including open workouts, a press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins. Its general event page still displayed a “TBD vs TBD” placeholder when checked after the social announcement. The direct UFC post supplies the confirmed headliner; no additional matchups or completed undercard are being inferred from that placeholder.