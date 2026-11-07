Puja Tomar Wants UFC Institute In India, Continues Academy Plans

Puja Tomar says she has discussed an Indian Performance Institute with the UFC and is pursuing her own academy. These are ambitions, not an announced facility or a confirmed return bout.

Speaking with Sportstar’s Shayan Acharya in Mumbai on November 7, in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, she sought international coaches, opponent-specific preparation and better training pathways. She encourages boxing or wrestling when MMA opportunities are limited.

The broader project predates this weekend. In Karunesh Kumar’s December 7, 2025 ANI report from Gurugram, Tomar described a goal of opening two or three gyms during 2026. She identified Bali’s Soma Fight Club as her main training base and contrasted its standards with the smaller academies available at home. Her argument was that experienced guidance could shorten a younger fighter’s learning process, rather than require every prospect to repeat her own lengthy route.

What the institute model actually provides

The UFC Performance Institute’s own description separates its work from simply supplying a room to train in. Its remit covers athlete development, preparation, health and rehabilitation, with services for fighters and coaches. That distinction matters to a proposal aimed at producing UFC-ready athletes rather than only increasing participation in martial arts.

The network began at the promotion’s Las Vegas headquarters in 2017. Shanghai followed in 2019, bringing an academy for developing prospects alongside support for established competitors across Asia. Mexico City opened in 2024 with a full-time academy serving Latin America. These existing regional programs establish the model Tomar is discussing; none of those opening dates establishes an Indian project.

𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐣𝐚 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 Two years after becoming the first Indian to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout, Tomar still gets… pic.twitter.com/sxSX2qzPZo — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 7, 2026

Shanghai’s published facility inventory gives that model a concrete shape. The technical floor combines a 10,258-square-foot mat area with competition octagons and a dedicated striking space. Coaches can work on standing exchanges and groundwork within the same complex, instead of treating those disciplines as entirely separate training destinations.

Its medical clinic accommodates physical therapy and rehabilitation. A separate weight room supports strength, speed, power and conditioning work, while an assessment laboratory houses treadmills and ergometers. The nutrition operation includes body-composition and metabolic testing, as well as food and recovery support around workouts.

Recovery facilities include hot and cold pools, a swim flume and an underwater treadmill. The assessment room can also simulate altitude. Those are distinct services within the existing Shanghai operation, not features promised for Tomar’s proposed academy.

There is also a performance-analysis suite where coaches can review training and competition footage privately with athletes. That provision is specifically relevant to the opponent-dependent preparation Tomar wants, although the facility description does not establish what services she personally has used.

Her own preparation remains unfinished

Tomar says finding suitable domestic training partners remains difficult. After her May defeat by Shi Ming, she questioned overtraining and overthinking. Her mother’s subsequent fall meant a month in hospital; care responsibilities now share time with ground-game work.

She wants wrestling and jiu-jitsu to become as automatic as her striking, plans another overseas camp and finds calm through prayer. Her first UFC win changed her opportunities and younger fighters’ expectations, she said, while acknowledging lessons learned late in her career.