Pros-Reaction To Weilli Zhang And Israel Adesanya’s Wins At UFC 248

Pros Reaction To Main Headliner And Co-Main Event

UFC 248 is in the books now and we have witnessed two title fights which went down last night (Sat., March 7, 2020) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retains his title after defeating challenger Yoel Romero via unanimous decision after rounds.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang retains her title via split decision after an epic back-and-forth brawl with former champion Joanna Jedrezejczyk. Both fighters landed over 600 strikes over the course of five-round. That was one awe-inspiring performance from both.

Check out below what pros has to say about Weili Zhang’s win over Joanna Jedrezejczyk and Israel Adesanya’s win over Yoel Romero.

Main Headliner Reactions:

I had it 4-1 for @YoelRomeroMMA 🤷‍♂️ — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 8, 2020

Sometimes fights be like that, the ladies shined tho! #UFC248 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 8, 2020

Not even Adesanya believe he won…I had Romero all the way! — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 8, 2020

What they always say tho, to beat the champ you gotta BEAT the champ, and Yoel didn’t really do that. #UFC248 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 8, 2020

Adesanya fought like a champion-exactly the way he had to… You have to decisively beat the champ.

Counter fighter versus counter Fighter is the toughest chess match imo!

Respect to both I love watching The highest level of mma #UFC248 ✊🏾 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 8, 2020

So after the ladies that title fight came across as light sparrring. But sometimes that’s how the fight game goes. #ufc248 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) March 8, 2020

Legit thought there would start with a dance off 😂 #ufc248 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 8, 2020

This was a scary fight for Izzy I don’t think he fights like this again Yoels just so scary with his slowness to explosiveness — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 8, 2020

@YoelRomeroMMA is going to do this of for us old folk. ✊🏼#UFC248 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 8, 2020

It looked like Romeros controller was broken on the @ufc game — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) March 8, 2020

Imagine we have a repeat of Ngannou and Lewis 😮 #ufc248 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

People are booing but I’m on the edge of my seat here. Fascinating — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Odd start so far but still 2-0 Yoel — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

2-1 Yoel — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

Wow. First time I heard the ref say that — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

Who the fuck is winning this fight you think? — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Close round but I got it tied up going into the 5th. 2-2 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

Think it's safe to say I had the most exciting @ufc middleweight fight tonight. #UFC248 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) March 8, 2020

Just terrible. At least he had Weili vs JJ — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

Really? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 8, 2020

I love Izzy, but in my honest opinion, Romero won that due to extreme inactivity on both parties but Romero doing slightly more. #UFC248 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2020

Co-Main Reactions:

For JJ to win she has to stick and move. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

WTF is up with JJ forehead???🤮 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

This fight is WILD! #UFC248 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 8, 2020

This fight !!! 😳😳 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 8, 2020

And give these women some MONEY too!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen #UFC248 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

Great fucking fight! Best womens mma fight ever. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Wow that was awesome! I got JJ 3-2 but im not all that confident — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

This fight is stressing me out lol they are scrapping #UFC248 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 8, 2020

JJ looks like her forehead is pregnant with twins! — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) March 8, 2020

Respect to both ladies. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

What a WAR between @joannamma and the chinese machine @zhangweilimma ?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Congrats to both of them 👏👏👏#UFC248 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 8, 2020

THAT was a FIGHT FIGHT!!!

Both women fought like monsters and champions. Congrats to both!#UFC248 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 8, 2020

Great job by the judges in Las Vegas. #UFC248 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 8, 2020

what a fucking fight! two badass women putting it all on the line much much respect one of the best fights i ever seen 👊🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 8, 2020

Wow what an amazing performance tonight by these two warriors! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏆🏆 https://t.co/Z8ztghxJlv — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) March 8, 2020