Pros-Reaction To Weilli Zhang And Israel Adesanya’s Wins At UFC 248

By
Alex Mendez
-
Ufc 248 Main
Ufc 248 Main - Image via @UFC Twitter

Pros Reaction To Main Headliner And Co-Main Event

UFC 248 is in the books now and we have witnessed two title fights which went down last night (Sat., March 7, 2020) from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main headliner, undefeated middleweight champion Israel Adesanya retains his title after defeating challenger Yoel Romero via unanimous decision after rounds.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event women’s Strawweight champion, Weili Zhang retains her title via split decision after an epic back-and-forth brawl with former champion Joanna Jedrezejczyk. Both fighters landed over 600 strikes over the course of five-round. That was one awe-inspiring performance from both.

Check out below what pros has to say about Weili Zhang’s win over Joanna Jedrezejczyk and Israel Adesanya’s win over Yoel Romero.

Main Headliner Reactions:

Co-Main Reactions:

 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here