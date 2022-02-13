News

MMA News

Pros React To Israel Adesanya Decisions Robert Whittaker And Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis At UFC 271

Check out what pros has to say about UFC 271

Written by Goran Odrljin
Last updated on February 13th, 2022
Ufc 271 Main Co Main
UFC 271 MMA event is happening now TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) from Houston, Texas.

In the main headliner bout, Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) faced off against Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA)  for the second time for middleweight title up for grabs.

Adesanya defeated Whittaker back in 2019 at UFC 243. Since then he has defended his title three times, beating out the likes of Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero. In tonight’s main headliner, Adesanya decisions Whittaker in a close rematch.

Meanwhile in a co-headliner, the two-time Heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis  battles against knockout artist Tai Tuivasa  in a heavyweight matchup . The bout ended up in a nasty knockout as Tai Tuivasa lands a crushing elbow to the jaw of Derrick Lewis until he face-planted on the floor. Both were huge fan favorites.

Pros React To Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker:

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa:

