Pros React To Israel Adesanya Decisions Robert Whittaker And Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis At UFC 271

UFC 271 MMA event is happening now TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) from Houston, Texas.
In the main headliner bout, Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) faced off against Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA) for the second time for middleweight title up for grabs.
Adesanya defeated Whittaker back in 2019 at UFC 243. Since then he has defended his title three times, beating out the likes of Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero. In tonight’s main headliner, Adesanya decisions Whittaker in a close rematch.
Meanwhile in a co-headliner, the two-time Heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis battles against knockout artist Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight matchup . The bout ended up in a nasty knockout as Tai Tuivasa lands a crushing elbow to the jaw of Derrick Lewis until he face-planted on the floor. Both were huge fan favorites.
Pros React To Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker:
AND STILL 🏆🇳🇬 @stylebender #3Kings 🤴🏿🤴🏿🤴🏿🌍
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 13, 2022
Damn!! Incredible to see Izzy only breathing thru his nose midway thru 4th. Not even sitting down between rounds. Discipline. Control.
Both these guys. #UFC271
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2022
I don’t understand. I’m a fan of Izzy. That being said his highlights are low kicks. Rob landed more hands and got takedowns. Any other person besides Jones they barely score low kicks over punches.
— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) February 13, 2022
To beat Izzy you need to use the Chael Sonnen strategy in the Anderson Silva fight. And yes, watch for the triangle in the 5th. #ufc271
— Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 13, 2022
Izzy is winning this fight convincingly but Whittaker is IMO the 2nd best MW in the world.
— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 13, 2022
Whittakers gotta put something together
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 13, 2022
Is it me or is one eye Willy commenting with extreme bias in the championship fight?! #BringBackJoe
— Oluwale♚Bamgbose🇳🇬 (@HolyWarAngelMMA) February 13, 2022
Adesanya is attacking lead leg of Whittaker to take away all The power and forward boxing pressure.
Whittaker can not win moving backward he must Check kicks with forward pressure.
— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022
Man Izzy is a genius in movement and striking
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
Kicks are coming faster and smoother than ever from Izzy! #UFC271
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
The two best at middleweight by far and we get to enjoy the contest. #UFC271
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
My heart with Robert but my mind with Adesanya
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 13, 2022
Israel with the Luffy pose!!! #ufc271 #anime #otaku
— Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) February 13, 2022
Soo excited for this main event!!! #ufc271
— Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) February 13, 2022
Here we go!!! #UFC271
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 13, 2022
I love me some Whittaker. Absolutely love the dude. But I feel like Izzy is unstoppable. In another season, Whittaker is champ. My gut says Izzy wins. Also, my wife loves @HerbDean …so this is a great fight all around. #UFC271
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract…go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022
Whittaker took 3,4,5 #UFC271
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 13, 2022
Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa:
You the man @bambamtuivasa!! 🙌🏼#ufc271
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 13, 2022
Wow. #ufc271
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 13, 2022
BAM BAM IS THE REAL DEAL🔥🔥🔥 #UFC271
— MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) February 13, 2022
What a great heavyweight fight. #ufc271
— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
Bam Bam Tuivasa not scared to bang 💥 #UFC271
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 13, 2022
Biggest upset but respect to the black beast still most fun fight on the card #ufc271 @ufc
— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 13, 2022
ESHAYYYY FTA #UFC271
SHOEY TIME 🍺🇦🇺
— Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) February 13, 2022
Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick!
— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022
Oh My God!!!! 👟 🍺
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Wooooooooooooow
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
This #ufc271 is just fire 🔥 I’m so exited
— Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 13, 2022
👟 🍺 #ufc271
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 13, 2022
Great heavyweight fight. Bravo, men! #UFC271
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022