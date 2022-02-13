Pros React To Israel Adesanya Decisions Robert Whittaker And Tai Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis At UFC 271

UFC 271 MMA event is happening now TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) from Houston, Texas.

In the main headliner bout, Israel Adesanya (21-1 MMA) faced off against Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA) for the second time for middleweight title up for grabs.

Adesanya defeated Whittaker back in 2019 at UFC 243. Since then he has defended his title three times, beating out the likes of Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero. In tonight’s main headliner, Adesanya decisions Whittaker in a close rematch.

Meanwhile in a co-headliner, the two-time Heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis battles against knockout artist Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight matchup . The bout ended up in a nasty knockout as Tai Tuivasa lands a crushing elbow to the jaw of Derrick Lewis until he face-planted on the floor. Both were huge fan favorites.

Pros React To Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker:

Damn!! Incredible to see Izzy only breathing thru his nose midway thru 4th. Not even sitting down between rounds. Discipline. Control.

Both these guys. #UFC271 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2022

I don’t understand. I’m a fan of Izzy. That being said his highlights are low kicks. Rob landed more hands and got takedowns. Any other person besides Jones they barely score low kicks over punches. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) February 13, 2022

To beat Izzy you need to use the Chael Sonnen strategy in the Anderson Silva fight. And yes, watch for the triangle in the 5th. #ufc271 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) February 13, 2022

Izzy is winning this fight convincingly but Whittaker is IMO the 2nd best MW in the world. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 13, 2022

Whittakers gotta put something together — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 13, 2022

Is it me or is one eye Willy commenting with extreme bias in the championship fight?! #BringBackJoe — Oluwale♚Bamgbose🇳🇬 (@HolyWarAngelMMA) February 13, 2022

Adesanya is attacking lead leg of Whittaker to take away all The power and forward boxing pressure.

Whittaker can not win moving backward he must Check kicks with forward pressure. — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 13, 2022

Man Izzy is a genius in movement and striking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Kicks are coming faster and smoother than ever from Izzy! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

The two best at middleweight by far and we get to enjoy the contest. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

My heart with Robert but my mind with Adesanya — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 13, 2022

Soo excited for this main event!!! #ufc271 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) February 13, 2022

I love me some Whittaker. Absolutely love the dude. But I feel like Izzy is unstoppable. In another season, Whittaker is champ. My gut says Izzy wins. Also, my wife loves @HerbDean …so this is a great fight all around. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract…go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa:

BAM BAM IS THE REAL DEAL🔥🔥🔥 #UFC271 — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) February 13, 2022

What a great heavyweight fight. #ufc271 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022

Bam Bam Tuivasa not scared to bang 💥 #UFC271 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 13, 2022

Biggest upset but respect to the black beast still most fun fight on the card #ufc271 @ufc — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 13, 2022

ESHAYYYY FTA #UFC271

SHOEY TIME 🍺🇦🇺 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) February 13, 2022

Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022

Oh My God!!!! 👟 🍺 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Wooooooooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

This #ufc271 is just fire 🔥 I’m so exited — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) February 13, 2022