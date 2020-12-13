UFC 256 just wrapped up in Las, Vegas Nevadas, and the card delivered from the undercard all the way to the main event.

In the main event of the evening, Deiveson Figueiredo put his title on the line against Brandon Moreno. The two men gave us a fight for the ages and certainly a fight of the year contender. Both men had their moments and fought at a pace that only flyweights could maintain. The fight ended in a majority draw in favor of Deiveson Figueiredo who retains his title. Talks of a rematch have already made rounds in the MMA world and everyone seems to agree with that. Of course, both fighters will need some time to rest after making a 3 weeks turnaround to fight tonight.

In the co-main event of the evening, a passing of the guard happened at the top of the lightweight division. Tony Ferguson who was for a long time considered the boogeyman of the division, was simply manhandled by Charles Oliveira tonight. Oliveira pieced up Ferguson on the feet and dominated him on the ground like nobody before him. We might be looking at the decline of Tony Ferguson after his second loss in a row, but on the other hand, Charles Oliveira seems to have come into his own as of late. He now enters the top 5 of the division for the first time and will look to compete for a title very soon.

Here are some of the reactions from pros and celebrities alike during the night.

FIGUEIREDO VS MORENO

Let’s go Mexican Mclovin! @theassassinbaby 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) December 13, 2020

Figueiredo looks like a hyena from lion king.. scary #UFC256 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) December 13, 2020

We got a fight! #UFC256 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

Eye pokes low blows figueredo really is an evil villain — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

Damn that’s an important point. Don’t know that I agree with it — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

What a fight!

Moreno is a stud but I haven’t seen a champ with such killer instinct in a while!

Great fight!#ufc256 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 13, 2020

This the best flyweight fight ever — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

I’m losing my mind right now. WHAT. A. FIGHT. #UFC256 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 13, 2020

Gonna be a draw!! 47-47 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

They gotta run this back!! #UFC256 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

FERGUSON VS OLIVEIRA

Tony winning 12 fights in a row and not getting a title shot is 🤯🤯🤯 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

The possibility of Khabib vs Ferguson happening is riding on the outcome of this fight. Let’s go T.Ferg #UFC256 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 13, 2020

The jiu jitsu of @CharlesDoBronxs 🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 13, 2020

Holy crap!!! Saved by the buzzer. Brutal round for Tony — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Man I knew Tony wasn’t tapping u have to kill him — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

Wow how come he didn’t tap ? Crazy #ufc256 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 13, 2020

😳😳 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) December 13, 2020

All of RD 2!!!! What the eff is his strategy. https://t.co/HSAlUjA3vn — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Man who the heck gets the bonuses tonight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 13, 2020

⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

Oliveira looks amazing tonight. He’s shown so much growth since those big losses to Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson. Very impressive how he’s been winning and how well he’s competing tonight. #UFC256 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2020